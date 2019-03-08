Stand-in hero Goodchild leads Stevenage to cracking victory

Conor Hayward shared a big stand with Charlie Goodchild as Stevenage beat Berkhamsted. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

All-rounder Charlie Goodchild lived up to his name as he stepped in to lead Stevenage to a big seven-wicket win at home to Berkhamsted.

With regular top order batsmen Gary Brown and Karan Anand unavailable, he shared a mammoth opening stand of 141 with Conor Hayward as the Ditchmore Lane-based cricket club easily chased down the visitors' 227.

Goodchild hammered 11 fours as he reached 75 in just 63 balls. Hayward also faced that many deliveries but was positively sedate in comparison, managing seven fours in his 57.

And even when they were both out, 39 from Tom Bonham and 33 not out for Laurie Brown saw Stevenage home with almost 15 overs to spare.

Earlier Berkhamsted had also made a hundred opening stand thanks to Ian Bartholomew (49) and Gareth Preedy (62) but with the introduction of spinner Mike Philpotts the game changed dramatically.

He took 5-30 and the visitors lost all 10 wickets for just another 107 runs.

Stevenage are now third in Division Two A and face a trip to Holtwhites Trinibis on Saturday.

Their second team threw away a winning position with a spectacular batting collapse, losing their last six wickets for just 23 runs as they fell to an 11-run defeat at Northampton Exiles.

Earlier with developing opening bowler Kadan Lambert leading the way with 4-28 runs, they had restricted the Exiles on their own turf to 158.

But when it came to the crunch the batsmen were blown away by a determined home attack.

The thirds lost by 64 runs to Potten End, Praveen Garikipati claiming 3-39 and Luke McCabe hitting a top score of 38, while the fourths lost by eight wickets to Mill Hill Village.

And there was no joy either for both the fifth and sixth teams.