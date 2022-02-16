Another Blueharts milestone for goal machine Gina Joseph

Gina Joseph went past the 350-goals milestone with a double for Blueharts Hockey Club. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

Gina Joseph continues to impress and delight as she racked up yet another milestone for Blueharts Hockey Club.

She scored twice as the sixth team beat Broxbourne 3-1, the first of which was her 350th for the club.

Gemma Hall got the other as Blueharts remain second in East League Division Seven South West.

Both first teams were successful, the ladies beating Thurrock 1-0 at home with Harriet Marsh on target while the men enjoyed a 4-3 victory on the road at Old Southendian, Graham Burr adding to Nick Ross's hat-trick.

The men’s seconds got back to winning ways by beating Brentwood 3-1 at home. Dylan Parker, Harry Sampson and Adam Wells were the scorers.

The fourth and fifth teams in the ladies’ section also won.

Alice Winton got five and Charlotte Aves three as the fourths won 9-0 against Royston, Nicky Turnbull the other, while Danielle Flood was on target as the fifths beat their Stevenage counterparts 1-0.

They stay second in Division Six South West.

The ladies' first team at Stevenage Hockey Club. - Credit: RICHARD ELLIS

For the Stevenage side this was a much-improved performance to earlier in the season when they lost 4-1. Melanie Retberg took the player of the match award.

The first-team at Stevenage had a 3-0 success at home to Welwyn Garden City with goals from Liz Phoenix, Larissa Aldred and Nikki Greaves.

The thirds also won, beating Rickmansworth 3-0 with a double for Bec McGrelis and one from Julie Rhodes

The ladies' sixth team at Stevenage Hockey featured three pairs of sisters. - Credit: PAUL MANNING

The sixths lost 2-0 to Bishop's Stortford but the game featured three pairs of sisters playing in the Stevenage side.

The men's first team enjoyed a comfortable 6-2 win at home to Luton Town with Mike Oliver (three), Andy Gardner, Aiden Parker and Niall Trimble all on target.

There were draws for the second team, 4-4 at Southgate, and a slightly-less expansive 1-1 for the thirds against Rickmansworth.

The seconds managed two-late goals to rescue a point, Richard Brendish getting three and Harry O’Donnell one, while Nathan Arthur Derrick had put the threes in front

Dean Kingston got the only goals as the fourths lost 3-1 to Southgate Adelaide.