Another Blueharts milestone for goal machine Gina Joseph
- Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY
Gina Joseph continues to impress and delight as she racked up yet another milestone for Blueharts Hockey Club.
She scored twice as the sixth team beat Broxbourne 3-1, the first of which was her 350th for the club.
Gemma Hall got the other as Blueharts remain second in East League Division Seven South West.
Both first teams were successful, the ladies beating Thurrock 1-0 at home with Harriet Marsh on target while the men enjoyed a 4-3 victory on the road at Old Southendian, Graham Burr adding to Nick Ross's hat-trick.
The men’s seconds got back to winning ways by beating Brentwood 3-1 at home. Dylan Parker, Harry Sampson and Adam Wells were the scorers.
The fourth and fifth teams in the ladies’ section also won.
Alice Winton got five and Charlotte Aves three as the fourths won 9-0 against Royston, Nicky Turnbull the other, while Danielle Flood was on target as the fifths beat their Stevenage counterparts 1-0.
Most Read
- 1 5 Hertfordshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years
- 2 7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
- 3 Good Stevenage school drops to inadequate over safeguarding concerns
- 4 Halloween mask-wearing thief steals ‘quantity of cash’ from newsagent
- 5 Stray kittens find forever home after being found in coach depot
- 6 Jailed sub-postmaster was one of 700 wrongfully prosecuted, as public inquiry begins
- 7 Dealer jailed after more than £5,000 worth of drugs found in raid
- 8 Consultation launched for 75-home development in Arlesey
- 9 Council tax increase and new bin charges ‘necessary’ to fill £1.5m gap
- 10 5 of the best paid jobs you can apply for in Hertfordshire right now
They stay second in Division Six South West.
For the Stevenage side this was a much-improved performance to earlier in the season when they lost 4-1. Melanie Retberg took the player of the match award.
The first-team at Stevenage had a 3-0 success at home to Welwyn Garden City with goals from Liz Phoenix, Larissa Aldred and Nikki Greaves.
The thirds also won, beating Rickmansworth 3-0 with a double for Bec McGrelis and one from Julie Rhodes
The sixths lost 2-0 to Bishop's Stortford but the game featured three pairs of sisters playing in the Stevenage side.
The men's first team enjoyed a comfortable 6-2 win at home to Luton Town with Mike Oliver (three), Andy Gardner, Aiden Parker and Niall Trimble all on target.
There were draws for the second team, 4-4 at Southgate, and a slightly-less expansive 1-1 for the thirds against Rickmansworth.
The seconds managed two-late goals to rescue a point, Richard Brendish getting three and Harry O’Donnell one, while Nathan Arthur Derrick had put the threes in front
Dean Kingston got the only goals as the fourths lost 3-1 to Southgate Adelaide.