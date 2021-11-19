Gillingham turn down Stevenage's advances for manager Steve Evans

Stevenage's pursuit of Steve Evans for the vacant manager's role hit a major roadblock - as his current club said no to talks.

News that Boro had made Evans their number one choice emerged during the FA Cup replay win with MK Dons on Tuesday with Phil Wallace asking for permission to speak to the 59-year-old.

However, Boro will now have to pursue other options and his club delivered an emphatic no.

In a statement released on their website, the Gills said: "Further to recent media speculation the club can confirm that manager Steve Evans is contracted to Gillingham Football Club until June 30, 2022.

"Whilst Stevenage F.C did make a request on Tuesday afternoon to speak with our manager, that request was rejected.

"We look forward to Steve leading the team for the remainder of his contract, and hopefully beyond."

Evans had responded to the decision on Thursday in the match pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's game at Crewe Alexandra.

Speaking in Kent Online he said: "I had not spoken to the chairman for a few days but he did let me know in an email on Wednesday that he turned that request down from Stevenage and that is within his rights and duties as owner and chairman of this football club to do that.

"I have a meeting with him with him later today [Thursday] and he may discuss it further with me, he may not, that is his prerogative.

"Everyone knows my contract is up at the end of the season and I have had chats with the chairman over the last couple of weeks on that. He knows where I want to go in the summer.

"The chairman is aware of my thoughts, if he wants to elaborate on that he can, it is a private contractual matter between Steve Evans and Gillingham FC, hence Paul Scally as he is the owner.

"We have open dialogue, we talk and share thoughts, we can have a row and make up, you have a disagreement, but when you leave your room you are as one."