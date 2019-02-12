Free-scoring Stevenage men hit Welwyn Garden City for six
PUBLISHED: 16:44 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 18 February 2019
Mike Oliver lifts a pass past Dylan Parker's attempted block in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO
Stevenage’s free-scoring men’s first team were at it again as they hit Welwyn Garden City for six to remain third in the East League Division Three South West table.
David Allmand-Smith takes on John Mould in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO
Having beat their county neighbours 7-2 in November, the Ditchmore Lane-based hockey club battled to a 6-3 success at Nobel School to make it 90 goals in 17 matches.
Laurie Brown lifts a pass past Mark Skilbeck in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO
The second team also had a fine win, beating Southgate Adelaide 4-1
David Allmand-Smith fires in a backhanded shot as John Mould tries to block in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO
Goals from Luke Wilkinson, Paul Spicer and a brace from Richard Brendish gave them the victory that keeps them top of Division Five South West.
Andy Davies tussles with Dan Hatt in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO
Across in the ladies section the 5ths managed a narrow 1-0 win over clubmates the 6ths in an exciting game with a fair few near misses for both teams.
Welwyn Garden City's Stuart Stephen and Matt O'Connell combine to stop Stevenage's Dan Farnan in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO
Mel Retberg got the all important goal, staying cool under pressure to net with a reverse stick although Claire Louise Burrett was close to adding to the score.
