Free-scoring Stevenage men hit Welwyn Garden City for six

Mike Oliver lifts a pass past Dylan Parker's attempted block in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage’s free-scoring men’s first team were at it again as they hit Welwyn Garden City for six to remain third in the East League Division Three South West table.

David Allmand-Smith takes on John Mould in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO David Allmand-Smith takes on John Mould in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Having beat their county neighbours 7-2 in November, the Ditchmore Lane-based hockey club battled to a 6-3 success at Nobel School to make it 90 goals in 17 matches.

Laurie Brown lifts a pass past Mark Skilbeck in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Laurie Brown lifts a pass past Mark Skilbeck in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

The second team also had a fine win, beating Southgate Adelaide 4-1

David Allmand-Smith fires in a backhanded shot as John Mould tries to block in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO David Allmand-Smith fires in a backhanded shot as John Mould tries to block in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Goals from Luke Wilkinson, Paul Spicer and a brace from Richard Brendish gave them the victory that keeps them top of Division Five South West.

Andy Davies tussles with Dan Hatt in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Andy Davies tussles with Dan Hatt in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Across in the ladies section the 5ths managed a narrow 1-0 win over clubmates the 6ths in an exciting game with a fair few near misses for both teams.

Welwyn Garden City's Stuart Stephen and Matt O'Connell combine to stop Stevenage's Dan Farnan in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Welwyn Garden City's Stuart Stephen and Matt O'Connell combine to stop Stevenage's Dan Farnan in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mel Retberg got the all important goal, staying cool under pressure to net with a reverse stick although Claire Louise Burrett was close to adding to the score.

Dan Hatt is tackled by Andy Davies in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Dan Hatt is tackled by Andy Davies in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage start an attack in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage start an attack in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City scramble to clear a penalty corner in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Welwyn Garden City scramble to clear a penalty corner in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Andy Gardner challenges Bryn Evans in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Andy Gardner challenges Bryn Evans in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage defend a penalty corner in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage defend a penalty corner in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage defend a penalty corner in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage defend a penalty corner in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage celebrate their third goal in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage celebrate their third goal in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Andy Gardner gives the thumbs up after scoring in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO Andy Gardner gives the thumbs up after scoring in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO