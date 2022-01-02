Changes coming as Stevenage continue to look for first win under Paul Tisdale

On-loan Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym will not be the last player to join Stevenage in the January transfer window. - Credit: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Paul Tisdale said he’d “be very disappointed” if Stevenage don’t add to their squad in January after falling to defeat to League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Second half goals from Josh March and Jamille Matt ensured a 2-0 victory for the hosts after a promising performance by Boro in the first period.

Tisdale’s men should have broken the deadlock in the first half when Terence Vancooten looked certain to head into an empty net, but his effort somehow ended up in the gloves of Luke McGee.

A seven-minute second half blitz from Rovers took the game away from the Hertfordshire side and Tisdale believes the January transfer window could be key as he looks to guide the club away from the foot of the table.

He said: “I’d be very disappointed if we don’t or can’t add to our squad soon in the window.

“It’s a long month, things can change and January’s a very long window, but with the backing of Mr Wallace, the owner, we’ve got real intent to try to add to the squad.

“It is also to give ourselves a good building block for the rest of the season.”

Despite the loss Boro showed their potential in the first half and created arguably the biggest chances of the game through Vancooten and Chris Lines.

The away side also proved resilient at the other end throwing their bodies on the line to keep a clean sheet until the first goal .

Tisdale said: "We have definitely progressed and are bitterly disappointed that they scored a couple of goals, but they still applied themselves really well into the things I asked them to do.

“I’ve seen lots of improvement, there are some real steps forward with some of our players in the team, which I’m happy about.

“Losing 2-0 I’m disappointed of course I am, but I’m enthused about what I’m seeing, they really tried hard.

“We knew that against the best teams you must optimize your opportunities and we didn’t, but I’ve said to the players in the dressing room don’t talk down what we’ve done.

“We know we have to get better, but I thought we showed real discipline and commitment.”

The loss wasn’t the only unfortunate event of the night for Stevenage as star man Elliot List limped off with what seemed like a hamstring injury in the 50th minute.

The 24-year-old has been the standout player for Boro so far this season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions so far and Tisdale admitted he was unsure about the extent of the injury.

“I’ve not had the chance to speak to [List] or the physio since we went in," he said.

“He obviously limped off with a very sore hamstring, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed it’s not too bad.”

Tisdale is still looking for his first win as Stevenage manager and with two home games against Walsall and Sutton United coming up, he will be hoping his side can convert these good performances in to points.