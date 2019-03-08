new

Jack Wilshere's Letchworth-based NCF Elites keen to get girls into football

Jack Wilshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hitchin-born West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere is hoping his NCF Elites programme at Letchworth's County Ground will help the next generation of women's footballers after England's inspirational World Cup display.

Designed to develop the best young footballers in the area, aged between 10 and 18, the Elites has now been opened up to promising young female footballers.

"When we opened the girls academy, we didn't know how that would go," revealed Wilshere.

"We didn't know how many girls would be interested, but the girls have been brilliant. They showed great attitude every week.

"Obviously now with the Women's World Cup and England doing so well, everyone is buzzing and the girls are buzzing, they want to get involved and play and it's going great."

England finished fourth at the Women's World Cup, with many hopeful their performance will inspire the next generation and help grow the women's game.

Wilshere believes not enough opportunities are available though, but hopes the NCF Elites will give them that platform.

"I've got two daughters and my oldest daughter plays grass roots, but there wasn't really many options for the girls and she wanted to play and she's wasn't happy with one team and there wasn't really many options so," he said.

"I think it's so important because I didn't really have much knowledge about the football before I had girls and now, I do.

"I think it should have the same opportunity as there is in men's game and they are putting boys into grassroots, and if girls want to go on and have a career in football they should be able to have the best opportunity."

If you are interested in a trial with Jack Wilshere's NCF Elites, visit www.ncfelites.com/interested-in-a-trial.