Wilshere backing Wear it Pink breast cancer awareness campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:37 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 09 October 2019

Jack Wilshere with NCF Elites player Ciara Purdue and his daughter Delilah, all supporting the 'Wear it Pink' campaign. Picture: Archant

Archant

Director of Letchworth-based NCF Elites and West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness month as part of the Wear it Pink campaign.

The former Arsenal and England star is backing the heartwarming scheme which aims to highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness, education and research by leading charity Breast Cancer Now.

Wilshere has donned pink as part of the campaign to raise awareness and funds to help support vital life-changing research into breast cancer.

"Many of us know someone who has been affected by breast cancer," he said.

"I want to show my support for the Wear it Pink campaign.

"I hope through many of us as possible wearing pink on October 18, we can raise plenty of awareness that will help such an excellent cause."

