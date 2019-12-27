new

Westley praises Stevenage attitude after Forest Green draw

Graham Westley Archant

Graham Westley was keen to praise the attiutde of his Stevenage side after Boro drew 0-0 with Forest Green Rovers on his return to the Lamex dugout on Boxing Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a drab first half the home side took control in the second, hitting the crossbar and having a goal disallowed as they failed to find a winner.

Westley - taking charge of Stevenage for a fourth spell - was pleased with their performance after the break, saying: "I thought there were some rough patches in the first half and we tried to iron those out at half-time.

"In the second half we really took the game to them, created numerous chances and on a different day I think that does turn into a win.

"We've hit the bar and nearly had a penalty, but I said thank you to the players because I think their effort and endeavour is what Stevenage is all about.

You may also want to watch:

"The lads have been terrific with me, they've been fantastic to work with.

"Their work rate, effort, endeavour, togetherness and sense of care are all there and it feels like a Stevenage squad.

"I thought they were courageous and relentless today and showed a real desire to win."

The 51-year-old is delighted to be back at the club too, adding: "I love this place. It feels like home.

"It's a fabulous football club and there are some great people here. I just love the people at this football club and there are some really talented, young people right the way through the club.

"They are all really good people who care about their professionalism and their job.

"The club is set up to go forward and I have to make sure we do that on the pitch."