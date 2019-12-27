Advanced search

new

Westley praises Stevenage attitude after Forest Green draw

PUBLISHED: 16:03 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 27 December 2019

Graham Westley

Graham Westley

Archant

Graham Westley was keen to praise the attiutde of his Stevenage side after Boro drew 0-0 with Forest Green Rovers on his return to the Lamex dugout on Boxing Day.

After a drab first half the home side took control in the second, hitting the crossbar and having a goal disallowed as they failed to find a winner.

Westley - taking charge of Stevenage for a fourth spell - was pleased with their performance after the break, saying: "I thought there were some rough patches in the first half and we tried to iron those out at half-time.

"In the second half we really took the game to them, created numerous chances and on a different day I think that does turn into a win.

"We've hit the bar and nearly had a penalty, but I said thank you to the players because I think their effort and endeavour is what Stevenage is all about.

You may also want to watch:

"The lads have been terrific with me, they've been fantastic to work with.

"Their work rate, effort, endeavour, togetherness and sense of care are all there and it feels like a Stevenage squad.

"I thought they were courageous and relentless today and showed a real desire to win."

The 51-year-old is delighted to be back at the club too, adding: "I love this place. It feels like home.

"It's a fabulous football club and there are some great people here. I just love the people at this football club and there are some really talented, young people right the way through the club.

"They are all really good people who care about their professionalism and their job.

"The club is set up to go forward and I have to make sure we do that on the pitch."

Most Read

Great Northern and Thameslink lines shut after person hit by train

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man, 74, dies after Letchworth crash

A 74-year-old man has died in a crash with a lamppost in Letchworth.

Man arrested after police officer assaulted in Letchworth Tesco incident

A 26-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Picture: Archant

Stevenage restaurant opens doors for free meals on Christmas Day

Misya Meze & Grill in Old Town are offering free meals on Christmas Day. Picture: Jacob Savill

Letchworth couple in appeal for stolen Christmas reindeer

Claire Bunyan has launched a social media campaign to help locate her family of stolen reindeer. Picture: Claire Bunyan

Most Read

Great Northern and Thameslink lines shut after person hit by train

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man, 74, dies after Letchworth crash

A 74-year-old man has died in a crash with a lamppost in Letchworth.

Man arrested after police officer assaulted in Letchworth Tesco incident

A 26-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Picture: Archant

Stevenage restaurant opens doors for free meals on Christmas Day

Misya Meze & Grill in Old Town are offering free meals on Christmas Day. Picture: Jacob Savill

Letchworth couple in appeal for stolen Christmas reindeer

Claire Bunyan has launched a social media campaign to help locate her family of stolen reindeer. Picture: Claire Bunyan

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage’s Kennedy: ‘It’s time to get my life and career back on track’

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Crewe Alexandra, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 21st December 2019

Westley praises Stevenage attitude after Forest Green draw

Graham Westley

Aston grandparents fundraise for Frankie after life-limiting disease diagnosis

Frankie Sheridan-Hill, aged four, has a neurological condition called H-abc Leukodystrophy. Picture: Amy Sheridan-Hill

Review of the Year 2019: May

PC Wardell and Finn impressed the judges with mind-reading tricks. Picture: ITV

Stevenage 0-0 Forest Green Rovers player ratings: Kennedy adds much-needed spark

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Crewe Alexandra, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 21st December 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists