New

Tranmere 2-0 Stevenage: Nine-man Boro fall to Rovers

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Dino Maamria’s Stevenage ended up with nine players at the end of their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rovers halted a three-match losing run by easing past their visitors from North Herts after goals either side of half-time from Kieron Morris and James Norwood sealed a well-deserved victory after a dominant performance from the Merseysiders.

Tranmere’s Connor Jennings provided assists for the goals with the opener comning after a canny clipped cross to the back stick which was nodded into the bottom corner by Morris, the 24-year-old former Manchester United youth.

Boro keeper Paul Farman performed admirably throughout the match, making a string of excellent stops to defy Jennings, Jonny Smith and Norwood.

The latter grabbed his 20th league goal this term, rounding the onrushing Farman to rifle home into the roof of the net.

Maamria’s side finished two men short after defender Ben Nugent was given his second yellow card of the game when felling Jennings.

With moments remaining, substitute Elijah Adebayo, picked up a red for elbowing Mark Ellis.