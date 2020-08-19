Advanced search

Luke Gregson happy with pre-season so far as Stotfold look to ‘get the job done’

PUBLISHED: 11:19 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 19 August 2020

Stotfold's player-manager Luke Gregson is hoping for a better start this year. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Stotfold's player-manager Luke Gregson is hoping for a better start this year. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Luke Gregson has his fingers crossed for a better start this year as he looks to finish what Stotfold started last season.

The Spartan South Midlands League Division One side were on a run of 11 wins and one draw in 12 league games, hauling themselves up to fifth and one place outside of the promotion spots, when the season was declared null and void.

And the boss is now looking for the Eagles to pick up where they left over and win promotion back to the Premier Division.

Gregson said: “I was gutted with the way it ended but you can’t plan for these things, it’s just what happened.

“We’ve got to go into next year and try and start like we finished, give ourselves a better start and make sure we try and get the job done this time.

“It’s going to be difficult, there are some good sides in the league so I’m not taking anything for granted. We’ve got to concentrate on ourselves.”

And that focus on their own affairs is something he is happy to see come through the pre-season games so far.

“Whether you’re playing a team below or a team four leagues above, you’ve got to get whatever you can out of it and I’ve got a real honest bunch who work hard and that’s the important thing,” enthused the gaffer.

“They’ve given me their all and they have got to continue with that so when we get to the season they hit the ground running.”

The latest outing was a 6-0 home defeat to National League South side St Albans City on Tuesday and despite the score Gregson was pleased with what he saw.

He said: “I’ve learned a lot about my team tonight and that’s what you need to get out of these games. You have to learn and the players learned.

“It’s important not to get disheartened. St Albans will tear a lot of teams apart this year but we played some excellent stuff, especially in the first two thirds.

“And the fact that we were brave and tried to play against a team that are four levels higher, I was over the moon.

“We tried to play our football and put our stamp on it but obviously they are a quality side and every time we made a little mistake they punished us.

“We had a few lads in the second half who are more development players at this moment but I was really happy with them.

“They’ve stepped up, they’ve worked hard and they gave me their all and that’s all I ask for.”

