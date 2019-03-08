Exclusive

Gregson tempted out of 'three-week retirement' by ambitious Stotfold

Luke Gregson was planning on quitting management after leaving Baldock, but his retirement lasted just three weeks after Stotfold's ambition tempted him back to the dugout, and now he can't wait to get going.

Gregson told CometSport that he wanted to step away from men's football, but after seeing the Eagles' plans it was an opportunity he couldn't turn down - much to the disappointment of his wife.

"When I left Baldock I was going to take my daughter's under-seven side, which I have done, and help with my other daughter's under-10 team. So I was going to knock men's football on the head.

"I'd pretty much retired for three weeks then Stotfold came knocking and my wife wasn't very happy because I'd told her that was it.

"Obviously with the new ground and their aspirations of coming up through the league sorted of match mine. I've always wanted to improve myself and I know they got relegated, but I felt the club and the chairman are striving to move up the leagues."

Part of Stotfold's aspiration is their new stadium, which is currently under construction.

Gregson has visited the ground, and cannot wait to see his side play there.

"It's massive for the club. I went over and had a look at it with the chairman," he said.

"Once I saw what they were planning to do it was a no-brainer.

"I can't wait to get in there and start something new."

Gregson is also pleased with the squad at his disposal, saying: "Everyone has been different class. There's no one whose not put a shift in. They've got some good players that they already had like Joe Ryan who is an excellent young midfielder, their captain Tommy Carroll, he's looked excellent in pre-season.

"I've brought some lads with me from Baldock - Owen Robertson and Kim Forsythe who have always been good players.

"It looks like it's coming together nicely, I've got a good bunch of lads who want to work hard and as long as I have that that's key."

Stotfold will be playing in Spartan South Midlands Division One this season following their relegation last time around, but Gregson is keen to help them bounce back at the first time of asking.

"It's promotion," he said when asked about his aims.

"Everyone wants to get straight back into the Premier Division.

"I've done it with Baldock which is probably why they chased me in the first place and I just can't wait to get started."

*Stotfold begin their new campaign with a trip to Buckingham Athletic on Saturday, before welcoming local rivals Langford for a derby on Tuesday.

Langford host Winslow United in their opening game.