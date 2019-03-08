Advanced search

Stotfold 3-1 Harpenden Town: Eagles progress in FA Cup after convincing win

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 12 August 2019

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman for Harpenden Town battles with Zach Decker for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Robbie Buchanan scored twice to help Stotfold through to the preliminary round of the FA Cup, as they beat Harpenden Town 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles looked set for a difficult test at Roker Park, with their opponents a league above in Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

You may also want to watch:

But, Buchanan put them ahead on 10 minutes, before grabbing his and Stotfold's second just four minutes after the break.

Daril Ngwala made it 3-0 with 88 minutes on the clock, before Matt Standen grabbed a consolation from the penalty spot as the home side came out on top in the extra preliminary round tie.

Stotfold's preliminary round game will be played on Saturday, August 24.

Luke Gregson's men return to league action on Saturday - having won one and lost one so far - when they welcome Park View to Roker Park in the Spartan South Midlands Division One.

