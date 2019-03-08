Advanced search

Stotfold 2-1 Park View: Carroll plunders late winner to complete Eagles comeback

PUBLISHED: 12:55 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 21 August 2019

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Tommy Carroll for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold pulled off a late comeback to beat Park View 2-1 in Spartan South Midlands League Division One on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles fell behind at Roker Park, when the away side went ahead on 11 minutes.

It wasn't until the second-half when the Stofold fight back began.

The hosts earned a penalty on 78 minutes, which Daril Ngwala tucked away to make it 1-1.

Then, just three minutes later, Tommy Carroll popped up to score the winner, securing an important three points for Luke Gregson's side.

The Eagles turn their attentions to the FA Cup this Saturday when they face Canvey Island in the preliminary round.

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to stepson in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

