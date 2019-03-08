new

Stotfold 2-1 Park View: Carroll plunders late winner to complete Eagles comeback

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Tommy Carroll for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Stotfold pulled off a late comeback to beat Park View 2-1 in Spartan South Midlands League Division One on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles fell behind at Roker Park, when the away side went ahead on 11 minutes.

It wasn't until the second-half when the Stofold fight back began.

The hosts earned a penalty on 78 minutes, which Daril Ngwala tucked away to make it 1-1.

Then, just three minutes later, Tommy Carroll popped up to score the winner, securing an important three points for Luke Gregson's side.

The Eagles turn their attentions to the FA Cup this Saturday when they face Canvey Island in the preliminary round.