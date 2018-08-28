New

Stevenage v Mansfield preview: Dino Maamria set to face challenge of ‘big spenders’ Stags

Comet sport reporter Layth Yousif speaks to Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria at the Stevenage FC training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Stevenage host Mansfield Town on Saturday in League Two. Read on for Layth Yousif’s preview after speaking with boss Dino Maamria at the club’s training ground Bragbury End.

Battling Boro put on a spirited show at Sixfields last weekend to grab a hard-earned point on a freezing afternoon and will be aiming to build on their encouraging result against the Stags at the Lamex.

Stevenage sit in 11th place but in a tightly-packed division are only two points off the play-off places.

Victory against David Flitcroft’s side would see them ease level on points with Saturday’s opponents, who are still unbeaten away from home this campaign and sit nine points behind table-toppers Lincoln City.

Mansfield will be a tough challenge and are unbeaten in 13 games with the side only losing once all season even if they have picked up 11 draws from their 20 league matches.

Speaking to CometSport Maamria said: “Mansfield are a big club, big budget and big spenders. They are one of the clubs in League Two that came in to buy Matty Godden from us, so that is how powerful they are financially, they came in to buy our best player last season.

“They have got some good players, a good front line. I think (David) Flitcroft inherited a very, very good squad from Steve Evans and they should have really got promoted last season.

“They didn’t and i think they look to be up there this season but I think they have got their weakness’ as well that we will try to attack on Saturday.”

After suffering a gashed up thigh at Northampton last week, Michael Timlin is Maamria’s main casualty while Seny Dieng is avalable again after missing the previous game through illness.

“We are looking forward to it,” Maamria added. “This festive period has lots of football matches, lots of points up for grabs. We have got some good games coming up, home and away.

“In this league, anybody can beat anybody on any given day, so your focus is always on yourself. We have got to approach every game with the same mindset and do our bit to win the game.”