Cambridge 2-0 Stevenage: Dino Maamria rues lack of consistency as Boro fall to U’s

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria before the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Stevenage travelled to the Abbey Stadium on Saturday to take on Cambridge United. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report.

Dino Maamria rued his side’s lack of consistency as Stevenage were defeated 2-0 by derby rivals Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

Cambridge soon took the lead with ten minutes left of the first half when David Amoo rounded Farman and slotted home after being played in behind the Boro defence.

Moments before the interval, the hosts added a second as Jevani Brown’s effort found its way into the corner through a number of bodies.

Stevenage, who defeated fellow play-off hopefuls Newport County 1-0 with ten men on New Year’s Day, were unable to make it back-to-back wins against a struggling Cambridge side who sat one place above the drop prior to the match and Maamria was disappointed that his side were unable to maintain a run of form.

“We showed that we lack consistency. We have a great performance and then we follow it up with a poor one. What that means is that we’ve got some players who can’t sustain the level, maybe physically, maybe mentally. It’s a transition period for us.”

“It’s something I’m finding out about the squad. It’s a building process like I said, and I’ve got to build a team that can go and sustain a winning run, win after win after win. If you want to achieve anything in this league you must make sure you can back a win with a win and we failed to do that today.”

Stevenage hadn’t won at Cambridge since 2009, and it was the hosts who looked the stronger side from the off but good defending from Luther James-Wildin and a save from Paul Farman in the Boro goal kept Maamria’s side on level terms.

Stevenage had to defend for most of the half but had opportunities on the counter-attack. Danny Newton went closest for the visitors but his header was no trouble for David Forde.

Newton continued to look the threat for Stevenage in the second-half but couldn’t find a way through as Boro fell to another defeat.

Maamria’s side return to The Lamex on Saturday to take on Gabriele Cioffi’s Crawley Town.