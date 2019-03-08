Advanced search

Stevenage sign experienced defender Stokes from Bury

PUBLISHED: 12:24 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 02 July 2019

Stevenage have signed Chris Stokes from Bury. Picture: Stevenage FC

Stevenage have signed Chris Stokes from Bury. Picture: Stevenage FC

Stevenage have signed defender Chris Stokes from Bury after he gave 14 days notice to terminate his contract.

The 28-year-old left-back arrives following back-to-back League Two promotions with Coventry and Bury, playing a vital part in both campaigns.

He made more than 40 appearances for Bury last season, and has also played for the likes of Forest Green Rovers and Crewe.

Stokes spoke to Stevenage's official website about the move, saying: "The manager got in contact with my agent and asked if I was available.

"I came down and met Dino and we had a great chat.

"It's a great training ground, I know a few of the lads and it's a great place to come and play."

He also eyeing a third consecutive promotion, adding: "Promotion was part of my chat with Dino.

"I've done it back-to-back and I want to do it again. That's what you play football for."

‘Avoid at all costs’ - Parents and former employees on suspended Hitchin nursery

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Letchworth crash

Ambulance, Huntingdon, stock

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Dance classes to help tackle loneliness are coming to Stevenage

Dance classes to help combat loneliness are coming to Stevenage. Picture courtesy of GloHouse Media.

WATCH: CCTV released following burglary in Letchworth

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

