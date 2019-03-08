new

Stevenage sign defender Denton from Leeds

Tyler Denton has become Stevenage's latest summer signing. Picture: Stevenage FC Archant

Stevenage have signed defender Tyler Denton from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old moves to the Lamex on a permanent deal, ending a 17-year association with Leeds.

Denton made just three appearances at Elland Road, while playing 15 times for Peterborough United on loan last season.

The left-back also earned one England U17 cap back in 2011.

Speaking to the Stevenage's official website, Denton said: "The manager really sold the club to me when we met a few weeks ago and I felt this move was what's needed for me at this stage of my career.

"I've discussed it with my family, friends and the people closest to me and we all believe this is right thing to do.

"I like to see myself as athletic, I like to get forward, The manager just said to work hard because that's one of the things he thrives off and I do too."