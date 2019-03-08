Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Stevenage sign defender Denton from Leeds

PUBLISHED: 11:12 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 13 July 2019

Tyler Denton has become Stevenage's latest summer signing. Picture: Stevenage FC

Tyler Denton has become Stevenage's latest summer signing. Picture: Stevenage FC

Archant

Stevenage have signed defender Tyler Denton from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old moves to the Lamex on a permanent deal, ending a 17-year association with Leeds.

Denton made just three appearances at Elland Road, while playing 15 times for Peterborough United on loan last season.

You may also want to watch:

The left-back also earned one England U17 cap back in 2011.

Speaking to the Stevenage's official website, Denton said: "The manager really sold the club to me when we met a few weeks ago and I felt this move was what's needed for me at this stage of my career.

"I've discussed it with my family, friends and the people closest to me and we all believe this is right thing to do.

"I like to see myself as athletic, I like to get forward, The manager just said to work hard because that's one of the things he thrives off and I do too."

Most Read

Teacher at Hitchin Girls’ School tragically dies

Hitchin Girls' School

Man stabbed in thigh in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the thigh near Stevenage's Bedwell shops

Will the real Banksy please stand up?

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Stevenage businessman found guilty of beating his wife

Tawhid Juneja in the Primary Care People call room. Picture: Danny Loo

Baldock and Stevenage fire crews put out blaze at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Most Read

Teacher at Hitchin Girls’ School tragically dies

Hitchin Girls' School

Man stabbed in thigh in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the thigh near Stevenage's Bedwell shops

Will the real Banksy please stand up?

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Stevenage businessman found guilty of beating his wife

Tawhid Juneja in the Primary Care People call room. Picture: Danny Loo

Baldock and Stevenage fire crews put out blaze at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Latest from the The Comet

Fairfield and Langford friends take on charity challenges for children’s cancer cause

Hannah Brown (right) and her friend, Emily Hetherington. Picture: Courtesy of Hannah Brown

Stevenage sign defender Denton from Leeds

Tyler Denton has become Stevenage's latest summer signing. Picture: Stevenage FC

Stevenage-born swimmer to tackle 50km marathon for charity

Mark Smith will be swimming in five river marathons this summer. Picture: Supplied

100 years of the Housing Act celebrated in Stevenage

SBC will celebrate 100 years since the passing of The Housing Act next week. Picture: Submitted

CCTV appeal after safe stolen from Hitchin pizza takeaway

Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they believe may be able to help with enquiries into a theft at Papa John's in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists