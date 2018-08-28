Advanced search

Stevenage sign Blackburn Rovers keeper Oliver Byrne

PUBLISHED: 19:17 14 January 2019

Stevenage FC new loan signing Oliver Byrne. CREDIT: Steveage FC

Stevenage FC new loan signing Oliver Byrne. CREDIT: Steveage FC

Stevenage have signed Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Oliver Byrne on-loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old former Manchester United and Cardiff City youth player, who has already played on–loan at Northern Premier League side Bamber Bridge this season, slots into the Boro squad as competition between the sticks.

Speaking to the Stevenage website, Boro boss Dino Maamria said: “Signing a new goalkeeper to work alongside Paul Farman was always a priority this January so I am delighted to bring in Oliver.

“He will provide excellent competition to the position so I am very pleased to have got this one sorted.”

Byrne has made one FA Cup appearance on–loan at Chorley FC last season in their 2-1 loss to Fleetwood Town, and has appeared for Blackburn’s U23’s this season and during the 2017/18 season.

Stevenage lie tenth in League Two, just three points from the play-offs. With Paul Farman in goal, Stevenage have conceded three gaols since the New Year, with two wins and a 2-0 loss against Cambridge United in 2019.

Most Read

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Stevenage tower block residents 'angered' over major bedbug infestation

The council are asking residents to leave their flats for bedbug treatments to be done

Former Shefford school student Ben Whishaw wins best supporting actor awards

Ben Whishaw, winner of the award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries for

Robber in balaclava takes £800 from Arlesey pub

Police are investigating a robbery at The Vicar's Inn pub in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Helen Bailey murder to feature in true crime series

What the Killer Did Next will focus on the movements of Ian Stewart, right, after he killed Helen Bailey, pictured left. Picture: Alice Boagey

