New

Stevenage sign Blackburn Rovers keeper Oliver Byrne

Stevenage FC new loan signing Oliver Byrne. CREDIT: Steveage FC Archant

Stevenage have signed Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Oliver Byrne on-loan until the end of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 21-year-old former Manchester United and Cardiff City youth player, who has already played on–loan at Northern Premier League side Bamber Bridge this season, slots into the Boro squad as competition between the sticks.

Speaking to the Stevenage website, Boro boss Dino Maamria said: “Signing a new goalkeeper to work alongside Paul Farman was always a priority this January so I am delighted to bring in Oliver.

“He will provide excellent competition to the position so I am very pleased to have got this one sorted.”

Byrne has made one FA Cup appearance on–loan at Chorley FC last season in their 2-1 loss to Fleetwood Town, and has appeared for Blackburn’s U23’s this season and during the 2017/18 season.

Stevenage lie tenth in League Two, just three points from the play-offs. With Paul Farman in goal, Stevenage have conceded three gaols since the New Year, with two wins and a 2-0 loss against Cambridge United in 2019.