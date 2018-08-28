Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
New

Premier League International Cup: Spurs U23 5-4 Athletic Bilbao PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 20:50 23 January 2019

The Lamex. Martyn Haworth

The Lamex. Martyn Haworth

Archant

Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium hosted Spurs U23 against Athletico Bilbao U23s in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS

Spurs U23

Jon De Bie: Penalty-save

Tariq Hinds: Overlapping

Dennis Cirkin: Touch

George Marsh: Diminutive

Japhet Tanganga: Campbell-esque

Timothy Eyoma: Handball

Shayon Harrison: Relentless

Tashan Oakley-Boothe: Pacy

Vincent Janssen: Clinical

Jack Roles: Connection

Anthony Georgiou: Dangerous

Substitutes:

Dylan Duncan: Keen

Shilow Tracey: Winner

.....................

Athletic Club Bilbao

Hodei Oleaga: Busy

Jon Sillero: Influential

Jon Rojo: Attacking

Julen Bernaola: Interceptions

Gorka Perez: Injured

Unai Vencedor: Metronomic

Gaizka Larrazabal: Technique

Victor San Bartolome: Strike

Asier Villalibre: Goalscorer

Inigo Vicente: Penalty-miss-turned-goalscorer

Imanol García De Albeniz: Deadball

Substitutes:

Javier Murua: Replacement

Antonio Salado: Eager

Asier Benito: Energetic

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Former Stevenage footballer Efe Sodje jailed over role in children’s charity fraud

(left to right) ex-rugby player Bright Sodje and ex-footballers Stephen Sodje and Efe Sodje, were found guilty and jailed in 2017 for siphoning off money from their family charity, the Sodje Sports Foundation. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Ernie's family have been left devastated since he went missing. Picture: Joanne Mitchell

Councillor disappointed after Hitchin-Codicote B656 concrete plant approved

After a visitor to the area cleaned up one road sign because it was so grimy, plenty of other examples have been put forward that need similar treatment. This one is on the B656 between Hitchin and Codicote at the Whitwell turn

Most Read

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Former Stevenage footballer Efe Sodje jailed over role in children’s charity fraud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

#includeImage($article, 225)

Councillor disappointed after Hitchin-Codicote B656 concrete plant approved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Premier League International Cup: Spurs U23 5-4 Athletic Bilbao PLAYER RATINGS

The Lamex. Martyn Haworth

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Ernie's family have been left devastated since he went missing. Picture: Joanne Mitchell

Stevenage FC Foundation to put on sessions at new Herts FA pitch

The brand new 3G pitch at Hertfordshire FA's headquarters, Stevenage FC Foundation's new home. Picture: Joe Goude

Claim free giveaways at ShopAppy launch to support independent Stevenage retailers

Residents and visitors are invited to the launch of the ShopAppy initiative in Stevenage.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists