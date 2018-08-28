Premier League International Cup: Spurs U23 5-4 Athletic Bilbao PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 20:50 23 January 2019
Archant
Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium hosted Spurs U23 against Athletico Bilbao U23s in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS
Spurs U23
Jon De Bie: Penalty-save
Tariq Hinds: Overlapping
Dennis Cirkin: Touch
George Marsh: Diminutive
Japhet Tanganga: Campbell-esque
Timothy Eyoma: Handball
Shayon Harrison: Relentless
Tashan Oakley-Boothe: Pacy
Vincent Janssen: Clinical
Jack Roles: Connection
Anthony Georgiou: Dangerous
Substitutes:
Dylan Duncan: Keen
Shilow Tracey: Winner
.....................
Athletic Club Bilbao
Hodei Oleaga: Busy
Jon Sillero: Influential
Jon Rojo: Attacking
Julen Bernaola: Interceptions
Gorka Perez: Injured
Unai Vencedor: Metronomic
Gaizka Larrazabal: Technique
Victor San Bartolome: Strike
Asier Villalibre: Goalscorer
Inigo Vicente: Penalty-miss-turned-goalscorer
Imanol García De Albeniz: Deadball
Substitutes:
Javier Murua: Replacement
Antonio Salado: Eager
Asier Benito: Energetic