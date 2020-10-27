Youngsters show class as Stevenage schools reach final of Southern Counties League Cup

Stevenage Primary Schools U11 District football team won the regional heats of the Southern Counties League Cup. Archant

The Stevenage Primary Schools U11 District football team are through to the grand final of the Southern Counties League Cup after winning their regional heat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event brings 15 districts together, with three heats of five, and Stevenage were able to come out on top.

The side, who were late getting together because of delays caused by the pandemic and boasting four U10s who were playing up, drew their opening two games against St Albans Blues and Dacorum, Elvis Shaw of Codicote School scoring in both.

But a 1-0 win over St Albans Yellows, courtesy of a Muno Mashonganyika (Giles) goal, and a 2-0 victory over south London side Sutton, with goals from Louis Milleret (St Margaret Clitherow) and Alfie Robinson (Knebworth), sent them through.

Dacorum were runners-up and the pair will now play Gloucester, Plymouth, Basingstoke and Wokingham in May’s final.