Advanced search

Youngsters show class as Stevenage schools reach final of Southern Counties League Cup

PUBLISHED: 06:58 28 October 2020

Stevenage Primary Schools U11 District football team won the regional heats of the Southern Counties League Cup.

Stevenage Primary Schools U11 District football team won the regional heats of the Southern Counties League Cup.

Archant

The Stevenage Primary Schools U11 District football team are through to the grand final of the Southern Counties League Cup after winning their regional heat.

The event brings 15 districts together, with three heats of five, and Stevenage were able to come out on top.

The side, who were late getting together because of delays caused by the pandemic and boasting four U10s who were playing up, drew their opening two games against St Albans Blues and Dacorum, Elvis Shaw of Codicote School scoring in both.

But a 1-0 win over St Albans Yellows, courtesy of a Muno Mashonganyika (Giles) goal, and a 2-0 victory over south London side Sutton, with goals from Louis Milleret (St Margaret Clitherow) and Alfie Robinson (Knebworth), sent them through.

Dacorum were runners-up and the pair will now play Gloucester, Plymouth, Basingstoke and Wokingham in May’s final.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Youngsters show class as Stevenage schools reach final of Southern Counties League Cup

Stevenage Primary Schools U11 District football team won the regional heats of the Southern Counties League Cup.

Coronavirus: Tier Two ‘only a matter of time’ at current rate says Herts County Council

Hertfordshire County Council has warned Tier 2 is likely at the current rate of infection. Picture: PA WIRE

Stevenage widow completes epic charity run challenge in husband’s memory

Catherine Everett (right) and friend Jemma Noble cross the finish line - held by Anna and Evie - on the final day of the epic challenge. Picture: Courtesy of Catherine Everett

Late winner for Pitstone & Ivinghoe ends Codicote’s perfect start to the season

Perry Price heads towards goal for Codicote against Pitstone & Ivinghoe in SSML Division Two. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR

Hefty fine for anti-social Stevenage neighbour after persistent loud noise

Stevenage man Niky Comas must pay £2,769.49 after being prosecuted for persistently playing loud music in his flat. Picture: Sarah Allison