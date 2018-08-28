New

Stevenage new boy Ilias Chair hoping to improve after impressive debut

Ilias Chair of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage’s new signing Ilias Chair wants to keep improving and mature as a player after he shone on his debut in Boro’s 1-0 win over Yeovil on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Comet's Layth Yousif and Dan Mountney speak to Ilias Chair of Stevenage after the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO The Comet's Layth Yousif and Dan Mountney speak to Ilias Chair of Stevenage after the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 21-year-old Belgian-born winger moved to the Lamex on deadline day, joining on loan from QPR for the rest of the season.

He was named in the starting XI against Yeovil and produced a man-of-the-match display, but the youngster isn’t resting on his laurels and is keen to keep showing what he is capable of.

“Today, everyone told me that I had a good game, but my expectations are a lot higher than that so I hope for even better games,” said Chair.

“It was different from what I’m used to, more long balls, more tackling. I’ll get used to it and I have to man up now.

Ilias Chair of Stevenage gets a shot away from distance in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Ilias Chair of Stevenage gets a shot away from distance in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Boro’s new boy was also keen to thank the Stevenage fans, adding: “I have a lot of love for the Stevenage fans. They’ve been great to me today and hopefully I will give them more joy.”

Chair joined parent side QPR back in January 2017 from boyhood Belgian club Lierse S.K.

He made his first-team debut for the Hoops later that year, replacing former Stevenage star Luke Freeman in an EFL Cup first-round tie against Northampton Town.

Chair has earned comparisons to Freeman – who has played in the Championship for both QPR and Bristol City – and the 21-year-old is hoping he can follow in his team mates footsteps.

Ilias Chair of Stevenage takes on Matt Worthington of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Ilias Chair of Stevenage takes on Matt Worthington of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

“It’s an honour to be compared with him, to be like him. I would like to have the same career as him so it’s nice,” he said.

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria was delighted with his new acquisition saying: “He was relentless. He was a threat going forward, technically very, very good, his work rate and defending were good.

“Our fans will love him because he’s our type of player. I like a lot of things that he does.

“As you’ve seen today he was a little terrier, but technically he’s very, very good.

Ilias Chair of Stevenage lines up a shot on goal in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Ilias Chair of Stevenage lines up a shot on goal in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

“We are pleased to bring him in. He’s going to be a very important player for us.”