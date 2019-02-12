New

Stevenage leave loyal former servant Tom Pett disappointed after 2-2 draw with table-toppers Lincoln City

Terence Vancooten of Stevenage puts a cross in under pressure from Tom Pett of Lincoln City in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Lincoln City at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Former Stevenage servant Tom Pett took time out to speak to CometSport after Boro’s 2-2 draw with Lincoln City at Sincil Bank on Saturday, writes Layth Yousif.

Tom Pett bamboozles a defender during the game against Carlisle United FC. Picture: Danny Loo Tom Pett bamboozles a defender during the game against Carlisle United FC. Picture: Danny Loo

Pett, who played for the Broadhall Way outfit for four seasons before signing for the Imps in January 2018, played against Boro as Danny Cowley’s table-toppers lost a two-goal lead.

A brace from former Stevenage winger Bruno Andrade for Lincoln was trumped by a superlative late double by the talented Ilias Chair as battling Boro gained an unexpected point.

Pett was naturally disappointed with the result for his side but also showed his sporting nature by wishing Boro and their fans well for the rest of the season.

Speaking to CometSport after the match Pett said: “I’m disappointed with the result. At 2-0 up we could and should have seen the game out perhaps after Bruno’s two goals but it wasn’t to be.

“Ilias is a real talent and he scored two exceptional goals. But we will dust ourselves down and go again. We are still in a good position and we need to keep working hard and we’ll see where it gets us come the end of the season.” With Lincoln still four points clear at the top and modest Pett receiving plaudits from seasoned observers for the quality of his play for Cowley’s league leaders the former Broadhall Way winger showed he is a class act on and off the pitch by hailing Stevenage.

He added: “I had a great time at Boro and I wish the club and the fans all the best.”