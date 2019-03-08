Advanced search

Stevenage hit with £5,000 fine after supporter's sexist chanting

PUBLISHED: 12:10 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 17 July 2019

Stevenage FC have been fined by the FA for sexist chanting. Picture: Stevenage FC

Stevenage FC have been fined by the FA for sexist chanting. Picture: Stevenage FC

Stevenage FC have been fined £5,000 by the FA after sexist chanting at game last season.

The misconduct charge for a breach of FA Rule E20, relates to supporters using sexist chants towards a female match official during a League Two home game against Bury on March 9 this year.

Speaking to the club's official website about the fine, chairman Phil Wallace said: "Financial penalties really hurt small clubs like ourselves and this is a real blow to us as we fight financially to build a winning team.

"Although the FA acknowledged our response was highly professional, textbook and immediate, we have accepted the charge and paid the fine because a section of our support thought it was amusing to taunt a female match official.

"We urge our fans to think carefully before joining in with chants and encourage the majority of our supporters who know that this behaviour is unacceptable, to self-police and ensure decency on the terraces.

"We also have a Stadium Safety Text Line on 07565 942294 that anyone can anonymously report discriminatory behaviour during matches to.

"Stevenage Football Club is an award winning family club which prides itself on being friendly, inclusive and welcoming.

"Consequently, we will not tolerate any discriminatory behaviour of any kind and will impose significant bans on any supporters found guilty of such behaviour."

