Stevenage Borough Girls under-15s set for exciting 2019 after being invited to Dallas International Cup

Stevenage Borough Girls under-15s are particularly excited about 2019 having received an invitation to compete in the prestigious Dallas International Cup.

Attended by college scouts looking to draft players for their teams, the competition’s organising committee only ask a small handful of overseas teams to take part each year.

And Stevenage have been selected as the sole UK representatives at under-15 level and will fly out to Texas to showcase their skills at the April 17-21 event.

The club received donations towards the travel costs in the run up to Christmas, but are looking for more backing to ensure every member of the squad can enjoy the trip of a lifetime.

Richard Davidson said: “As a club we pride ourselves on being all inclusive and will not be leaving anyone behind, whatever their situation is.

“The majority of the costs are picked up by the organising committee – accommodation, food, airport pick-ups and transportation.

“The only thing the girls need to pay for are the flights, which still stretch to about £1,250 each!

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime for some of the girls to maybe get scholarships in America playing the sport they love. This has really given them a focus and has helped them academically become more engaged at school.”

Club officials have been working hard behind the scenes to drum up interest in the trip, with team manager Luke appearing on Three Counties Radio last month to promote their involvement.

Davidson added: “The two presenters were very impressed and asked if we can do a follow-up story and can they phone us while we’re in America. They also offered to send the presentation pack to all local businesses that advertise on the show.

“Stephen McPartland, Stevenage MP, is coming to attend a training session to meet the girls and Nadine Dories, a Bedfordshire MP, is fully supporting our funding applications. I’ve also got all the parents sending the presentation to as many companies as than can think of.”

The club have also received notable donations, from the author Ken Follett (£1,000), Jamie Lenk of Lenktec Electrical (£750) and Columbia Metals of Kempston (£250).

Local councillors have also made donations between £100-£200, with some of the companies that parents work for also contributing up to £500.

A prize of tea for two at the Houses of Parliament has been donated by McPartland, as well as a signed Gareth Bale Real Madrid shirt, a signed Lionel Messi football and black Messi Barcelona shirt and Geoff Hurst 1966 World Cup top.

Davidson added: “We are raffling these prizes and the way we are doing this is you put £10 in an envelope with your name and phone number on. Also the preference of which prize you would like in order and then we will draw out the winners.

“We are currently also working on two events – a car was with the Stevenage Fire Brigade and a Race Night. The raffle will be drawn at one of these events.”

The squad of 17, brought together from various local schools, have certainly enjoyed their share of success over the past three seasons, winning a hat-trick of Division One titles, as well as back-to-back League Cup and County Cup crowns, on top of various other tournament triumphs.

It would be great to see if they can transfer that form on to the international stage against teams from all over the world and anyone who might be interested in supporting their quest can email Richard Davidson at rdavidson@munichre.com or call 07788 738051.