Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Stevenage captain Ronnie Henry moved by 'special' testimonial match

PUBLISHED: 08:39 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 08 May 2019

Ronnie Henry was given a guard of honour at the Lamex ahead of his testimonial on Monday. Picture: Jake Cook

Ronnie Henry was given a guard of honour at the Lamex ahead of his testimonial on Monday. Picture: Jake Cook

Archant

Stevenage captain Ronnie Henry said his testimonial on Monday will 'live with me for the rest of my life' after a host of former Boro stars returned to honour the club's all-time record appearance holder.

Henry scored the opening goal as Stevenage 09/10 beat an All Star team 6-5, with his son, Louie, coming on to score the winner.

Speaking on the Lamex pitch after the game, Henry said: "Wow. It was so much better than I thought it was going to be.

"It was amazing and something that will live with me for the rest of my life.

You may also want to watch:

"It's really special. Not many people get to have a testimonial and it was lovely.

"The fans turned out in their numbers and I can't thank them enough, and the players, wow. Some of them at the end couldn't even walk but they did it for me and not one of them let me down.

"I love everyone at this football club. This club will have a place in my heart forever."

The Stevenage skipper was also delighted to see Louie score the winner, adding: "He made it look easy slotting it away at the end.

"He was bugging me all week about playing and I thought it would be a good occasion for him and that will make his day. It made mine to be honest with you."

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council leader to stand in European Parliament elections

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (front, left) is standing in the European Parliament elections.

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

End of an era for Arts Council for North Herts after funding cut

Arts Council officers and committee gathered for the final meeting. Picture: Lisa Foreman

Disruption on trains due to signalling fault between Peterborough and Hitchin

Train services between Peterborough and Hitchin are disrupted due to a signalling fault. Picture: Nick Gill

Ronnie Henry All Stars 5-6 Stevenage 09/10 - Former Boro stars roll back the years in Ronnie Henry’s testimonial

Ronnie Henry was given a guard of honour at the Lamex ahead of his testimonial on Monday. Picture: Jake Cook

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council leader to stand in European Parliament elections

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (front, left) is standing in the European Parliament elections.

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

End of an era for Arts Council for North Herts after funding cut

Arts Council officers and committee gathered for the final meeting. Picture: Lisa Foreman

Disruption on trains due to signalling fault between Peterborough and Hitchin

Train services between Peterborough and Hitchin are disrupted due to a signalling fault. Picture: Nick Gill

Ronnie Henry All Stars 5-6 Stevenage 09/10 - Former Boro stars roll back the years in Ronnie Henry’s testimonial

Ronnie Henry was given a guard of honour at the Lamex ahead of his testimonial on Monday. Picture: Jake Cook

Latest from the The Comet

Kimpton May Festival weekend raises thousands despite mixed weather

The Parade. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage captain Ronnie Henry moved by ‘special’ testimonial match

Ronnie Henry was given a guard of honour at the Lamex ahead of his testimonial on Monday. Picture: Jake Cook

Rising pensioner numbers in North Herts puts demand on services, data shows

Data shows that the ageing population in North Herts may put additional strain on services. Picture: KatarzynaBialasiewicz, GettyImages/iStockphoto

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notice

Teens bailed and appeal launched after alleged fight in Royston

Police are investigating an alleged fight in Royston on Friday. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists