Stevenage captain Ronnie Henry moved by 'special' testimonial match

Ronnie Henry was given a guard of honour at the Lamex ahead of his testimonial on Monday. Picture: Jake Cook Archant

Stevenage captain Ronnie Henry said his testimonial on Monday will 'live with me for the rest of my life' after a host of former Boro stars returned to honour the club's all-time record appearance holder.

Henry scored the opening goal as Stevenage 09/10 beat an All Star team 6-5, with his son, Louie, coming on to score the winner.

Speaking on the Lamex pitch after the game, Henry said: "Wow. It was so much better than I thought it was going to be.

"It was amazing and something that will live with me for the rest of my life.

"It's really special. Not many people get to have a testimonial and it was lovely.

"The fans turned out in their numbers and I can't thank them enough, and the players, wow. Some of them at the end couldn't even walk but they did it for me and not one of them let me down.

"I love everyone at this football club. This club will have a place in my heart forever."

The Stevenage skipper was also delighted to see Louie score the winner, adding: "He made it look easy slotting it away at the end.

"He was bugging me all week about playing and I thought it would be a good occasion for him and that will make his day. It made mine to be honest with you."