Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
New

Stevenage boss Maamria thanks away support saying ‘I love every one of them’

PUBLISHED: 12:13 20 January 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria before the League Two game between Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria before the League Two game between Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria was keen to thank the 45 supporters who made the 227-mile journey to watch Stevenage beat Morecambe 2-1 on Saturday.

Stevenage FC fans at Morecambe. Picture: Dan MountneyStevenage FC fans at Morecambe. Picture: Dan Mountney

Despite their small numbers, the travelling support were vocal throughout, especially when Luke Wilkinson headed home a 94th minute winner to send them back down the M6 happy.

The journey to the Globe Arena is the second furthest the club has to make this season, only beaten by the 273 miles to Carlisle United.

Maamria was keen to praise the fans who made the eight hour round trip, saying: “I thank every one of them. We do it for them.

“It was a long way to travel, we didn’t have that many, but I love every one of them.

“Thank you for following us. It’s a long journey, it costs them a lot of money and that win was for them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

Michael Elias was sentenced to three years in prison at St Albans Crown Court last week for a series of charges including sexual exploitation of children and making and possessing indecent images of children. Picture: Herts police

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

Former Stevenage head Miraz Triggs has avoided jail after looking at thousands of indecent images of children.

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Crash on busy Stevenage road

Police are on the scene of an accident in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash on busy Stevenage road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Match winner Wilkinson delighted with late heroics against Morecambe

Luke Wilkinson of Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage boss Maamria thanks away support saying ‘I love every one of them’

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria before the League Two game between Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hertfordshire’s adult care chief tells House of Lords of major system problems

Stevenage boss Maamria delighted to win ‘game of two halves’ against Morecambe

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet ahead of the League Two game against Crawley Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

New manufacturing HQ opens in Letchworth

Alex Mayer MEP opened the new headquarters for Optimal Technologies in Letchworth. Picture: Courtesy of Alex Mayer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists