New

Stevenage boss Maamria thanks away support saying ‘I love every one of them’

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria before the League Two game between Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria was keen to thank the 45 supporters who made the 227-mile journey to watch Stevenage beat Morecambe 2-1 on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage FC fans at Morecambe. Picture: Dan Mountney Stevenage FC fans at Morecambe. Picture: Dan Mountney

Despite their small numbers, the travelling support were vocal throughout, especially when Luke Wilkinson headed home a 94th minute winner to send them back down the M6 happy.

The journey to the Globe Arena is the second furthest the club has to make this season, only beaten by the 273 miles to Carlisle United.

Maamria was keen to praise the fans who made the eight hour round trip, saying: “I thank every one of them. We do it for them.

“It was a long way to travel, we didn’t have that many, but I love every one of them.

“Thank you for following us. It’s a long journey, it costs them a lot of money and that win was for them.”