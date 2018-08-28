New

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria praises hard working Boro after 2-1 win over Crawley Town

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria was delighted with his side after they battled to a 2-1 win over Crawley Town in Sky Bet League Two at The Lamex Stadium on Saturday.

A first-half brace from James Ball, either side of a Dominic Poleon equaliser, secured all three points for Boro, who held firm against the visitor’s repeated attacks throughout the second-half.

Maamria was pleased to see his side put in two different types of performance, saying: “First-half we were very good with the front four. I think we were very unlucky to concede and should have scored a few more.

“It’s good for us, we’ve been talking about that a lot and I thought the first-half we were nice and bright.

“Second-half was always going to be difficult trying to hang on, but three big players came off for us today through the spine of the team, Alex Revell, Joel Byrom and Scott Cuthbert, so we had to make three changes that were forced on us.

“I thought the resilience of the players showed, the will to win, the work rate, the togetherness was second to none.

“We weren’t at our best and we had to dig deep to get three points but we did.”

During the second-half goalkeeper Paul Farman made a number of crucial saves, while those in front of him put their bodies on the line to secure a vital win.

Maamria demanded that his team continue to work as hard as they did against Crawley.

“It’s what we stand for as a football club,” said the Tunisian.

“We’ve got to work harder than anybody else. We’ve got a group of players who are honest and who work for each other.

“Anybody who was at The Lamex today can say that was a group of players who care about what they were doing. That’s what we ask for, especially at home.”