Stevenage boss Dino Maamria explains Ben Kennedy’s deadline day departure

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Following Stevenage’s 1-0 win over Yeovil on Saturday, CometSport reporter Dan Mountney asked Dino Maamria about Ben Kennedy’s deadline departure from the Lamex. Find out what the Boro boss had to say?

The Comet's Dan Mountney speaks to Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria after the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO The Comet's Dan Mountney speaks to Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria after the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kennedy joined fellow League Two side Newport County on loan for the rest of the season just hours before the January window closed, surprising some Stevenage supporters.

Asked about the situation surrounding the Northern Irishman’s departure, Maamria said: “Since I came through the door last March Ben Kennedy wanted to leave.

“We put him on the transfer list, there wasn’t a lot of interest.

“I played him but it was apparent he wanted to leave, it was his desire to leave.

“It’s unfortunate, but I want players who want to win football matches and will work their socks off. I don’t want players with their mind elsewhere. If somebody has their mind elsewhere I will move them on.”

When asked if Kennedy – whose contract expires next summer – would leave the Lamex on a permanent deal at the end of the season, Dino replied: “No, he wanted to go and express himself elsewhere and he might get a move elsewhere, but if not he’ll be back with us next season.”