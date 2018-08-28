Advanced search

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria defends team after red cards insisting: We’re not dirty

PUBLISHED: 16:39 02 January 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria at the clubs training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria at the clubs training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage boss Dino Mamria has defended his side after Kurtis Guthrie’s red card during the 1-0 victory over against Newport County AFC at the Lamex on New Year’s Day.

Guthrie receiving his marching orders after a reckless challenge on Fraser Franks – but which Maamria felt was wrong.

Alex Revell’s late winner ensured Boro leapfrogged the Exiles while gaining revenge for their late defeat at Rodney Parade back in early October.

The sending-off was the second in four days for the Broadhall Way outfit after Alex Reid was sent from the pitch at Gresty Road during the 1-0 defeat by Crewe on Saturday.

Speaking after the match against County Maamria said: “It’s the second red card in a matter of days.

“The one at Crewe was never a red card either and we don’t want to have this reputation.

“We’re not a dirty team. We’re very fair, we don’t dive around like the opposition do and we don’t try to get the opposition sent off.

“I’m not going to start teaching my players to dive around and cheat and earn things, like they [County] did and like Crewe did on Saturday.

“We’re a fair team and we want fair decisions.”

