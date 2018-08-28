New

Stevenage academy produces another star as future looks bright for talented teen Arthur Iontton

Arthur Iontton of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

The future looks bright for Stevenage’s talented teen Arthur Iontton, who is set to follow Ben Wilmott as the club’s next £1m-rated player, if he keeps improving at the rate he has been.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The highly-rated 18-year-old Iontton has enjoyed a breakthrough few weeks during the busy festive period featuring in the maelstrom of League Two.

North Londoner Iontton joined Boro at the age of ten in 2011 and progressed through the various levels of the club’s youth system signing a pre-scholarship deal aged 14 after impressing academy coach and former boss Darren Sarll.

He captained the club’s U16 side during the 2016-17 also appearing for the U18s that term while two years younger than the majority of his peers.

Iontton signed a two-year academy scholarship with the Broadhall Way outfit last June and has been steadily learning his craft.

While there have been bumps in the road, most notably a record 8-0 home defeat by a lively Charlton side at the Lamex in the Checkatrade Trophy along with a resounding 4-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon, Iontton has impressed many seasoned observers.

With an excellent technique allied with vision and quick feet Iontton has shone in the hurly-burly of fourth tier football – yet it is his exemplary temperament, character and attitude which has caught the eye.

The standout scholar is just the latest in an ever-growing production line of talent to come out from Shephalbury Sports Academy that is fast-earning a reputation for producing real talent.

After making four appearances for the first team early on this term the midfielder has now featured in each of the last four league games, playing 90 minutes in three of them.

He landed a man of the match award for his superb display against Newport County on New Year’s Day as the 10 men of Stevenage notched a late victory against Mike Flynn’s tough side.

Stevenage boss Dino Maaamria is one of many who are purring over a player that could be the next £1million sale for the North Herts club in the future if he continues to progress.

Maamria said: “He was fantastic wasn’t he? [against Newport] For an 18 year old to play with that level of composure and that level of aggression in his game, it was brilliant.

“There is a lot I like about him. Nothing fazes him, he is technically sound and he is an extremely hard worker.

“He covered every blade of grass. I am not sure how much he ran today but we will enjoy him whilst he is with us but I don’t think he will be with us for much longer.”