new

Stevenage 2-1 Grimsby Town: Sampson wants to keep the ball rolling as Boro finally get a League Two win

Delight for Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

There was delight and relief at the Lamex on Saturday afternoon as Stevenage won for the first time in League Two this season, beating Grimsby Town 2-1 to climb off the bottom of the table.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Without a league win in 12 games, Boro were hoping to use the momentum from Tuesday's Leasing.com Trophy triumph over Wycombe, and they did just that.

Kurtis Guthrie gave them a 17th minute lead when he smartly backheeled Luther James-Wildin's cross into the net.

The full-back also provided the second as he found Charlie Carter in the area, who smashed home on the turn with 44 minutes gone.

Akheem Rose made it 2-1 with 10 minutes left to set up a nervy ending, but Stevenage held on for their first win, much to the delight of boss Mark Sampson.

"I am really happy. I am really happy for the players, the staff, supporters and the football club," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"That result has been coming. We knew we had been starting games well and showing enough in games to win games, but ultimately we just needed to get over the line in a league match.

Whatever we feel about the performance today, which in parts was outstanding again and parts we have got some big learning to do, it was just about getting over the line.

"The feeling in that changing room is a lot different to how it was this time last Saturday I promise you that.

"There is a feeling and a sense of optimism, confidence and belief that we needed this to get the ball rolling.

"Five games now, one defeat and two wins in a row. That is a team definitely moving in the right direction.

"We have got to keep this snowball now rolling down this hill."

Boro will be hoping to make it back to back wins when they travel to mid-table Port Vale on Saturday afternoon.