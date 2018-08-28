Stevenage 1-3 Mansfield Town: Tyler Walker double seals victory for Stags

Steve Seddon of Stevenage puts in a cross in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Dino Maamria’s Stevenage lost 3-1 to Mansfield Town on Saturday at the Lamex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Newton of Stevenage leans into Matt Preston of Mansfield Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Newton of Stevenage leans into Matt Preston of Mansfield Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former Boro loanee Tyler Walker grabbed a second-half pair as David Flitcroft’s Stags claimed all three points after coming from behind to win.

Attacker Danny Newton put Stevenage ahead in first-half stoppage-time. However Stoke City loanee Ryan Sweeney levelled for Mansfield before Walker nabbed two goals in nine minutes as Mansfield strode to victory.

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage is tackled by Timi Elšnik of Mansfield Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Ben Kennedy of Stevenage is tackled by Timi Elšnik of Mansfield Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Newton’s close-range finish, his fourth league goal this term gave Boro the lead after they started brightly. However Sweeney’s equaliser – his first goal for Mansfield – before Walker’s late double saw the visitors consolidate fifth place after making it four wins in their last five matches.

Walker, son of the legendary centre-half Des is on loan from his father’s old club Nottingham Forest, found the right-hand corner with an excellent shot to put the Stags ahead. The 22-year-old notched his second four minutes from time meaning he has now scored nine league goals during his spell with the Stags, finding the net 13 times in all competitions.

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage is tackled by Timi Elšnik of Mansfield Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Ben Kennedy of Stevenage is tackled by Timi Elšnik of Mansfield Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage host Newport County on New Year’s Day at the Lamex. For tickets visit the official website.