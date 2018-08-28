New

Stevenage 1-0 Yeovil Town: Revell strike seals vital win for Boro

Ilias Chair of Stevenage takes on Matt Worthington of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage returned to winning ways as they battled to a hard fought 1-0 victory over Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Moses Makasi of Stevenage on the ball in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Moses Makasi of Stevenage on the ball in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Alex Revell’s second-half strike was all it took to see off the Glovers in what was a scrappy affair, that sees Boro stay in the hunt for the Sky Bet League Two play-off places.

Dino Maamria made two changes from the side that lost to Forest Green Rovers last Saturday, with deadline day signing Ilias Chair and striker Kurtis Guthrie – making his return from a four-game suspension – replacing James Ball and Ben Kennedy, who left the club on loan last week to join Newport County.

Jordan Gibson, Elijah Adebayo and Calum Dyson, who all arrived at the Lamex on the final day of the window, were named among the substitutes.

Yeovil had the best of the games opening chances, with Alex Dobre flashing a shot wide from inside the box and Jake Gray forcing a low save out of Paul Farman.

Luther Wildin of Stevenage takes on Carl Dickinson of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Luther Wildin of Stevenage takes on Carl Dickinson of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

The home side had chances of their own as the half went on. Michael Timlin’s deflected shot forced a superb save out of Nathan Baxter on 12 minutes, before Johnny Hunt cannoned a shot off the post, although the offside flag would have saved the visitors.

New boy Chair – who has joined Boro from QPR on loan till the end of the season – looked lively throughout the opening 45 minutes, and he forced a good save from Baxter just before the break with well struck free-kick.

The two sides went into the break level after a half with very few clear cut chances.

Yeovil thought they had taken the lead with almost an hour gone when Alex Fisher’s glanced header found the back of the net, but their celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s offside flag.

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

The game was beginning to look like it would end in a stalemate, but in the 72nd minute, Stevenage took the lead.

Deadline day signing Gibson, who had replaced Moses Makasi 10 minutes prior, was left in space on the right-hand side and his whipped cross was met by Alex Revell, who brilliantly diverted the ball home at the near post.

The away side looked to fight their way back to level terms but they couldn’t find a way through as Boro held on to pick up a vital three points.

Michael Timlin of Stevenage volleys a shot towards goal from the edge of the area in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Michael Timlin of Stevenage volleys a shot towards goal from the edge of the area in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Nathan Baxter of Yeovil Town makes a saves from an Ilias Chair of Stevenage free kick in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Nathan Baxter of Yeovil Town makes a saves from an Ilias Chair of Stevenage free kick in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage can't get to a loose ball in the box after Ilias Chair's free kick is saved by Nathan Baxter of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage can't get to a loose ball in the box after Ilias Chair's free kick is saved by Nathan Baxter of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Michael Timlin of Stevenage slides in to tackle Rhys Browne of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Michael Timlin of Stevenage slides in to tackle Rhys Browne of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO