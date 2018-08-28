Stevenage 1-0 Yeovil Town: Revell strike seals vital win for Boro
Stevenage returned to winning ways as they battled to a hard fought 1-0 victory over Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Alex Revell’s second-half strike was all it took to see off the Glovers in what was a scrappy affair, that sees Boro stay in the hunt for the Sky Bet League Two play-off places.
Dino Maamria made two changes from the side that lost to Forest Green Rovers last Saturday, with deadline day signing Ilias Chair and striker Kurtis Guthrie – making his return from a four-game suspension – replacing James Ball and Ben Kennedy, who left the club on loan last week to join Newport County.
Jordan Gibson, Elijah Adebayo and Calum Dyson, who all arrived at the Lamex on the final day of the window, were named among the substitutes.
Yeovil had the best of the games opening chances, with Alex Dobre flashing a shot wide from inside the box and Jake Gray forcing a low save out of Paul Farman.
The home side had chances of their own as the half went on. Michael Timlin’s deflected shot forced a superb save out of Nathan Baxter on 12 minutes, before Johnny Hunt cannoned a shot off the post, although the offside flag would have saved the visitors.
New boy Chair – who has joined Boro from QPR on loan till the end of the season – looked lively throughout the opening 45 minutes, and he forced a good save from Baxter just before the break with well struck free-kick.
The two sides went into the break level after a half with very few clear cut chances.
Yeovil thought they had taken the lead with almost an hour gone when Alex Fisher’s glanced header found the back of the net, but their celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s offside flag.
The game was beginning to look like it would end in a stalemate, but in the 72nd minute, Stevenage took the lead.
Deadline day signing Gibson, who had replaced Moses Makasi 10 minutes prior, was left in space on the right-hand side and his whipped cross was met by Alex Revell, who brilliantly diverted the ball home at the near post.
The away side looked to fight their way back to level terms but they couldn’t find a way through as Boro held on to pick up a vital three points.