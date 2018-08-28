Stevenage’s Alex Revell rallies 10-man Boro after Kurtis Guthrie sees red as Cambridge looms

Alex Revell of Stevenage stretches at the back post in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Stevenage head to Cambridge United on Saturday, after an Alex Revell goal five minutes from time gave Dino Maamria’s 10-men victory over Newport County on New Year’s Day.

Thankfully Boro’s lack of discipline did not cost them when they were reduced to 10 men late in the first half when Kurtis Guthrie was shown a straight red card for a two-footed challenge on Fraser Franks – even if the punishment did appear slightly harsh.

Veteran Revell headed home Michael Timlin’s corner to secure the win which sees Boro move up to 11th in League Two, leapfrogging County in the process, who are 12th.

Revell said: “It was a big game for us after losing against Crewe, and our last home game against Mansfield.

“We knew we had to come in today and get the win, to bounce back and keep in that hunt for the top six.

“It was a difficult game, I think they came to make it difficult. It was frustrating at times.”

It was a mixed festive period for Maamria’s Boro as they slipped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

A goal from 35-year-old veteran Chris Porter sealed the win for the Gresty Road outfit.

The 21st-minute penalty from the former Sheffield United forward consigned Boro to their 10th defeat of the season.

To make matters worse for the Broadhall Way outfit Alex Reid was sent off in the 79th minute.

Playing their second away game in three days over the Christmas period, a leggy and lethargic Boro struggled to match the intensity showed in their superb 2-1 win at Colchester on Boxing Day.

Maamria made one change to the side that won in Essex, replacing Arthur Iontton with the fit-again Timlin after he recovered from a leg injury picked up during the gritty 1-1 draw at Northampton before Christmas.

Performance levels improved after the half-time break as Maamria’s men searched for an equaliser.

Guthrie’s header saw keeper Ben Garratt make a fine save after a Steve Seddon cross while Danny Newton’s powerful left foot drive had the shotstopper scrambling to his left before pushing the ball around the post.

David Artell’s side had their threat nullified but Boro shot themselves in the foot through indiscipline in the 76th minute when substitute Reid – who had only been on the field for 20 minutes – was sent off after a challenge on Perry Ng.

Despite the officials allowing six minutes of added time, Boro were unable to fashion chances.