Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
New

Spurs U23 1-1 Liverpool U23: Lillyhites boss Wayne Burnett ‘bitterly disappointed’ after academy draw at Stevenage’s Lamex

PUBLISHED: 13:30 08 January 2019

Stevenage FC's Lamex Stadium. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage FC's Lamex Stadium. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

Tottenham U23s coach Wayne Burnett told of how his players were ‘bitterly disappointed’ after their dominant display ended in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool U23s at The Lamex Stadium on Monday.

Burnett, who took charge of the U23s in June 2017, was disappointed his players couldn’t come away with three points but believes the result will help them improve.

“The players are bitterly disappointed and I think it’s two points dropped, but if we can learn from that, that’s important.”

In a tie that saw striker Vincent Janssen pull on a Tottenham shirt for the first time in over a year, Spurs took control of the game and took the lead early in the second-half through Kazaiah Sterling but were pegged back when Liam Coyle equalised against the run of play.

Spurs continued to dominate but couldn’t find a way past Kai McKenzie-Lyle in the Reds goal.

The result sees Burnett’s side remain ninth ahead of their trip to West Ham on Sunday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

Ernie had a well-deserved kip after being missing for more than 24 hours. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

Police seized a small amount of cannabis at a property in Baldock. Picture: Archant

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Family friend of Conor Spraggs to take on O2 fundraising climb in his memory

Emma Hart (left) is climbing the O2 in memory of Conor Spraggs. Picture: Emma Hart & Facebook

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin Town boss Mark Burke left unhappy after starting 2019 with two defeats

Hitchin Town FC manager Mark Burke. Picture: Danny Loo

Rugby League: North Herts Crusaders up for the challenge of high-flying RAF

North Herts Crusaders have reached the first round of the Rugby League Challenge Cup

Spurs U23 1-1 Liverpool U23: Lillyhites boss Wayne Burnett ‘bitterly disappointed’ after academy draw at Stevenage’s Lamex

Stevenage FC's Lamex Stadium. Picture: DANNY LOO

Family friend of Conor Spraggs to take on O2 fundraising climb in his memory

Emma Hart (left) is climbing the O2 in memory of Conor Spraggs. Picture: Emma Hart & Facebook

Man wanted after alleged eight-month burglary spree across Herts

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists