New

Spurs U23 1-1 Liverpool U23: Lillyhites boss Wayne Burnett ‘bitterly disappointed’ after academy draw at Stevenage’s Lamex

Stevenage FC's Lamex Stadium. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Tottenham U23s coach Wayne Burnett told of how his players were ‘bitterly disappointed’ after their dominant display ended in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool U23s at The Lamex Stadium on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burnett, who took charge of the U23s in June 2017, was disappointed his players couldn’t come away with three points but believes the result will help them improve.

“The players are bitterly disappointed and I think it’s two points dropped, but if we can learn from that, that’s important.”

In a tie that saw striker Vincent Janssen pull on a Tottenham shirt for the first time in over a year, Spurs took control of the game and took the lead early in the second-half through Kazaiah Sterling but were pegged back when Liam Coyle equalised against the run of play.

Spurs continued to dominate but couldn’t find a way past Kai McKenzie-Lyle in the Reds goal.

The result sees Burnett’s side remain ninth ahead of their trip to West Ham on Sunday.