new

Scott Cuthbert sweeps Stevenage end of season awards

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage at the Lamex stadium. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage defender Scott Cuthbert has swept the club’s end of season awards after his ever-present performances at the back this season.

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

The experienced Scot started every League Two game for Boro this season, with his consistent displays at the back seeing him scoop Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and BoroChat Player of the Year following the clubs 2-0 win over Cheltenham on the final day.

Speaking to Stevenage's official website, Cuthbert said: “Any award you get is lovely, especially at the end of a long hard season.

“I am very fortunate that I have stayed injury free and managed to start all 46 games, so I was delighted with that as well. It is much appreciated.”

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Getting the vote from his fellow players meant the most to Cuthbert, who added: “It is different class. There are so many good players in that changing room, so many good lads as well.

“I have got massive respect for every single one of them. It's a huge honour. For them to vote for me for players' player, I am absolutely delighted.”

Fellow defender Luther James-Wildin was voted Young Player of the Year, beating off competition from Ilias Chair and Arthur Iontton.

The 21-year-old spoke exclusively to CometSport after picking up the award, and you can read his thoughts on The Comet website later.