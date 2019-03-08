Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Scott Cuthbert sweeps Stevenage end of season awards

PUBLISHED: 11:32 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 05 May 2019

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage at the Lamex stadium. Picture: DANNY LOO

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage at the Lamex stadium. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage defender Scott Cuthbert has swept the club’s end of season awards after his ever-present performances at the back this season.

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOScott Cuthbert of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

The experienced Scot started every League Two game for Boro this season, with his consistent displays at the back seeing him scoop Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and BoroChat Player of the Year following the clubs 2-0 win over Cheltenham on the final day.

Speaking to Stevenage's official website, Cuthbert said: “Any award you get is lovely, especially at the end of a long hard season.

You may also want to watch:

“I am very fortunate that I have stayed injury free and managed to start all 46 games, so I was delighted with that as well. It is much appreciated.”

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOScott Cuthbert of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Forest Green Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Getting the vote from his fellow players meant the most to Cuthbert, who added: “It is different class. There are so many good players in that changing room, so many good lads as well.

“I have got massive respect for every single one of them. It's a huge honour. For them to vote for me for players' player, I am absolutely delighted.”

Fellow defender Luther James-Wildin was voted Young Player of the Year, beating off competition from Ilias Chair and Arthur Iontton.

The 21-year-old spoke exclusively to CometSport after picking up the award, and you can read his thoughts on The Comet website later.

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Stevenage local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Ballot boxes have arrived for the Stevenage Borough Council elections. Picture Charlotte McLaughlin

North Herts local elections 2019: Live results from the count

North Herts District Council Local Election 2019 count at North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Appeal launched after man in his 20s stabbed by Stevenage attacker

The victim was walking on the pathway between Stevenage's Silam Road and the duck pond in the Town Centre Gardens when he was attacked by a man with a knife. Picture: Archant

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Stevenage local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Ballot boxes have arrived for the Stevenage Borough Council elections. Picture Charlotte McLaughlin

North Herts local elections 2019: Live results from the count

North Herts District Council Local Election 2019 count at North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Appeal launched after man in his 20s stabbed by Stevenage attacker

The victim was walking on the pathway between Stevenage's Silam Road and the duck pond in the Town Centre Gardens when he was attacked by a man with a knife. Picture: Archant

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Latest from the The Comet

Scott Cuthbert sweeps Stevenage end of season awards

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage at the Lamex stadium. Picture: DANNY LOO

Disruption on trains due to signalling fault between Peterborough and Hitchin

Train services between Peterborough and Hitchin are disrupted due to a signalling fault. Picture: Nick Gill

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria pleased to end season on a high with Cheltenham win despite play-off disappointment

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet's Dan Mountney ahead of the match against Cheltenham Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Second national schools’ title for Stevenage’s Ethan Walsh

Stevenage's Ethan Walsh in action. Picture: MICHAEL LOVEDER

Stevenage 2-0 Cheltenham: Player ratings as Boro end season with a win

Ilias Chair of Stevenage puts in a left footed cross. Picture: DANNY GENTLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists