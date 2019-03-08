new

Sampson wants to see the 'ugly things' as Boro still wait for first league win

Interim Stevenage boss Mark Sampson was bitterly disappointed to see his side lose 3-1 at Colchester United on Saturday as they still wait for a first League Two win of the season.

Jason Cowley opened the scoring 17 minutes as Boro dominated the first-half.

But they collapsed after the break, with Tom Eastman's 48th minute goal followed by a Frank Nouble penalty and a Kwame Poku strike inside the final 10 minutes.

The defeat leaves Stevenage rooted to the foot of the League Two table, and still without a league win.

Despite praising the first-half display, Sampson was furious with how his side played in the second-half, claiming they need to do the 'ugly things' in order to get the much-needed win.

"It's massively, hugely disappointing that result," he said.

"First-half we were exactly where we wanted to be. We've come to a difficult place, quietened the crowd, controlled the game, scored a good goal and come in at half-time feeling like we are the team in control.

"We just can't start a second-half in that manner. We knew what was going to come, everyone in the stadium knew that Colchester were going to come out with high tempo.

"We give the ball away in a bad area, we are suddenly on a counter-attack and we don't defend the set piece. We just made bad decisions.

"You feel like you are in control, then two passes later the ball is in your box and it's a penalty.

"Then to concede another one and the game is over is disappointing.

"We know there are areas that we are pleased with, but there are too many areas and moments where we are up against it that we've got to be more resilient.

"We've got to do more to cover spaces, track runners, to win free-kicks, to pick up second balls and just do all the ugly things in a game that you've got to do when the opposition and the crowd get up. We didn't do it and we got punished."

Stevenage are back at the Lamex this Saturday as the hunt for that all-important first win continues, and they face a tough test with ninth-placed Grimsby the opponents.