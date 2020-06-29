Advanced search

Rob Bates handed keys to Baldock Town kingdom as former Stotfold boss named as new Reds manager

PUBLISHED: 11:22 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 29 June 2020

New Baldock Town manager Rob Bates (left) pictured in 2016 during his time as Stotfold boss. Picture: DANNY LOO

Baldock Town have moved quickly to name Rob Bates as their new manager following the resignation of Adam Fisher.

The former Stotfold and Langford boss is a logical choice having joined the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side in November as Fisher’s number two.

A former professional with Colchester United, he is also a UEFA qualified coach and played an important role in changing Baldock’s fortunes on the pitch last season, with his coaching experience and network of players proving invaluable.

He will be joined in the dugout by Ercan Mehmet, who joins as his assistant, and Danny Hutchins as first-team coach.

Mehmet, more commonly known as Surge, was goalkeeping coach at the club last season before moving to join Welwyn Garden City for the remainder of the campaign.

Hutchins was another who started the season with Baldock before moving on, in his case to Hayes & Yeading.

Bates has also retained the services of goalkeeping coach Stuart Howard and team physio India Bunnage.

Speaking on the club website the new boss said: “I’m delighted that the chairman has offered me the opportunity to manage Baldock Town. It’s a fantastic club with so much potential, especially with the new stadium on the horizon.

“My management team of Surge, Hutch, Stu and India will bring the professionalism and experience needed to take the club forward.

“We have a great bunch of lads who are honest, hardworking and want to win. The youth teams have some fantastic young talent who I’m already keeping a close eye on to promote to the first team when ready.

“Four of the newly formed U18 side have already joined the first team in training and have demonstrated they can more than hold their own.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and can’t wait to get going.”

Chairman Graham Kingham said: “Having consulted with my fellow committee members and a number of senior players, it was unanimously agreed that we had the ready-made replacement already at the club in Rob.

“Rob joined us at a very tough time last season with us just above the relegation zone and alongside Adam he was instrumental in us winning nine straight league games taking us to the safety of mid-table.

“If the season had not been cut short, I am sure we would have finished in the top ten.

“I would also like to welcome back Surge and Hutch as assistant manager and first-team coach respectively, both of whom the players and I hold in very high regard.

“Rob has put together a strong team that will allow the players to do what they do best on the pitch and entertain the fans.”

