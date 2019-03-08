Exclusive

Rear guard action key for Cuthbert as Boro star eyes clean sheets

Scott Cuthbert believes the Stevenage squad are in good shape ahead of the new League Two season, and thinks clean sheets will be key to their success this campaign.

Dino Maamria has added seven new players to his squad for the 2019/20 season, with Chris Stokes - who joined from Bury - catching the eye of Cuthbert.

"The new boys are good lads, I've played against a lot of them," Cuthbert told CometSport.

"I shared a room with Chris Stokes when we went away for pre-season.

"He's a really nice guy and he's settled in well.

"Those who have come in, settled well and got into the swing of things and how we do things here.

"They are good lads to have in and around the place."

The 32-year-old Scot is also pleased to see the squad in good shape ahead of the first game against Salford City on Saturday, adding: "We are feeling fit. The first few weeks of pre-season are tough with a lot of running, getting yourself up to the right level.

"You pick it up in the pre-season games, so it's all about building it up."

Cuthbert believes solid defensive displays will be key if Stevenage want to achieve their targets this season, with Boro looking like they will continue to use the back-three system that brought them so much success at the end of last season.

"You build on clean sheets, that's something the manager is always talking about," said Cuthbert.

"We want to keep as many clean sheets as possible and give people like Kurtis Guthrie and Danny Newton the ammo to go and score some goals."