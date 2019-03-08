Pre-season fixtures announced for Baldock Town

Welwyn Garden City manager Adam Fisher celebrates his sides second goal. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Adam Fisher's first game as the new manager of Baldock Town will be against Sandridge Rovers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The game on Saturday, July 6, is one of seven pre-season fixtures announced by the club with Northwood, Shefford & Campton Town, Hullbridge, Codicote and Kempston Rovers also on the schedule.

The final game is on July 30 against Bostik Premier League Enfield Town.

The former Welwyn Garden City boss has also announced his backroom staff.

Paul Hook, who was with him at Herns Lane, and Danny Hutchins will be his assistants while Adam Robinson will be coach and physio.

The club have also held their annual presentation evening.

Josh Furness took the manager's player of the year while Lewis Barker was named players' player.

The supporters' player of the year was Kieran Barnes and he was also the top goalscorer along with Kim Forsythe.

The clubman of the year went to outgoing Reds boss, Luke Gregson.