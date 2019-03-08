Advanced search

Pre-season fixtures announced for Baldock Town

PUBLISHED: 11:48 30 May 2019

Welwyn Garden City manager Adam Fisher celebrates his sides second goal. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City manager Adam Fisher celebrates his sides second goal. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Adam Fisher's first game as the new manager of Baldock Town will be against Sandridge Rovers.

The game on Saturday, July 6, is one of seven pre-season fixtures announced by the club with Northwood, Shefford & Campton Town, Hullbridge, Codicote and Kempston Rovers also on the schedule.

The final game is on July 30 against Bostik Premier League Enfield Town.

The former Welwyn Garden City boss has also announced his backroom staff.

Paul Hook, who was with him at Herns Lane, and Danny Hutchins will be his assistants while Adam Robinson will be coach and physio.

The club have also held their annual presentation evening.

Josh Furness took the manager's player of the year while Lewis Barker was named players' player.

The supporters' player of the year was Kieran Barnes and he was also the top goalscorer along with Kim Forsythe.

The clubman of the year went to outgoing Reds boss, Luke Gregson.

Travellers occupy King George V Playing Fields - ahead of Stevenage Day

Travellers have set up camp at King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Six arrests made at Hitchin property on suspicion of false imprisonment

Police arrested six people at a property in Hitchin's Grove Road this morning. Picture: Julian Siedlecki

More travellers park up near Stevenage school

Travellers occupy a plot of land off Lonsdale Road. Picture: The Comet

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.

Busy morning for Stevenage crews after playground fire near school

A playground fire near Camps Hill Primary School in Stevenage was one of three call outs in the town this morning. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

