new

Non-league clubs left with financial worries amid coronavirus suspension

A general view of Hitchin Town's Top Field ground during the FA Cup 1st round match at Top Field. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH ©2018 Archant

Non-league clubs have been left with financial concerns following football’s coronavirus suspension. CometSport spoke to a number of clubs in our area to find how they are coping.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There is plenty of concern at Hitchin Town with the Southern League keen to terminate the season.

Despite a boost from last season’s FA Cup run, club secretary & treasurer Roy Izzard revealed worries at Top Field surrounding the situation.

“With football now suspended we have obviously lost match day income which is still absolutely critical to our finances,” he said.

“We also face ongoing costs at a time when there is no income. Utilities still have to be paid including our rent and the end of season renovation work on the pitch will have to be paid.

Izzard also has concerns over money received from sponsorships and corporate events, but he is determined to secure the club’s future.

“I personally think that If one thing is for sure it is that there must be a Hitchin Town FC for future generations.

You may also want to watch:

“We have a long and proud history and are a vital part of the local community as was shown by the support the Save Top field campaign received.

“Rest assured we will come through this crisis by whatever means necessary.”

The situation is more positive at Stotfold, with manager Luke Gregson telling CometSport: “The club have not said anything to me if there are concerns.

“The club is on such a high having just moved to the New Roker Park, we’ve had some good crowds and just won a cup, so it’s all positive at the moment.

“There’s nothing negative yet with the coronavirus, it’s all still positive, but we are just hoping it’s over soon.”

Their is also less concern at Baldock Town with boss Adam Fisher saying: “Where ground sharing with Arlesey is normally an issue, on this occasion it’s actually saving us.

“We only pay per game we play so when we aren’t playing, we aren’t paying.

“Obviously, like everyone else, if we aren’t playing we aren’t taking gate receipts.

“We would use that to pay for the officials, food and to give to the players so we haven’t got a day-to-day running cost.”