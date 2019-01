New

Morecambe 1-2 Stevenage: Player ratings as James-Wildin impresses again

Stevenage FC v Morecambe FC. Picture: Dan Mountney Archant

Luke Wilkinson’s late header gave Stevenage all three points as they beat Morecambe 2-1 at the Globe Arena. But how did CometSport rate Boro’s performance?

Morecambe

Mark Halstead – 6

Zak Mills – 7

Luke Conlan – 6

Steve Old – 6

Andrew Tutte – 5

Kevin Ellison – 7

Ritchie Sutton – 6

Sam Lavelle – 5

Liam Mandeville – 5

Rhys Oates – 6

Jordan Cranston – 6

Substitutes

Alex Kenyon – 5

Richie Bennett – 5

Paul McKay – N/A

Stevenage

Paul Farman – 6

Luther James-Wildin – 7

Scott Cuthbert – 6

Ben Nugent – 7

Johnny Hunt – 6

Ben Kennedy – 6

Joel Byrom – 6

Michael Timlin – 7

Moses Makasi – 6

Danny Newton – 6

James Ball – 5

Substitutes

Arthur Iontton – 5

Alex Reid – 6

Luke Wilkinson – 7