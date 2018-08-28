New

Morecambe 1-2 Stevenage: Late Wilkinson winner gives Boro all three points on the road

Stevenage FC v Morecambe FC. Picture: Dan Mountney Archant

Luke Wilkinson headed a 94th minute winner as Stevenage took all three points against Morecambe at the Globe Arena in Sky Bet League Two on a chilly Saturday afternoon.

The visitors dominated in the first-half, with Ben Kennedy giving them the lead from the penalty spot after Moses Makasi was fouled inside the box.

Morecambe fought there way back and were the better team after the break as Kevin Ellison scored the equaliser with 20 minutes left.

But, with 94 minutes on the clock, Luke Wilkinson rose high from a corner and powered home a header, sending 45 travelling fans – who made a 227-mile journey – delighted.

Boro boss Dino Maamria made two changes to the team that beat Crawley Town last weekend, with James Ball and Kennedy replacing the injured Alex Revell and Steve Seddon – who joined AFC Wimbledon earlier this week after his loan deal at The Lamex ended.

There was also a place on the bench for new signing Oliver Bryne and Alex Reid, making his return from suspension.

Makasi had the games first chance inside 10 minutes when he burst into the box, only to see his low drive saved by Mark Halstead.

The next chance fell to the visitors as well, with Ball heading straight at the Shrimps ‘keeper from about six yards out.

With 25 minutes gone Stevenage took the lead after dominating possession for most of the game.

Makasi got on the end of a loose ball inside the area after Michael Timlin’s cut back and he was tripped by a Morecambe defender, with the referee taking his time before finally pointing to the spot. Kennedy took responsibility and coolly slotted the ball home to give Boro a deserved 1-0 lead.

Maamria’s men nearly had a second goal ten minutes before half-time after a superb counter-attack saw centre-half Ben Nugent play in a wonderful cross, but Makasi just couldn’t keep his header down on the stretch at the far post.

Stevenage went into the interval with that one-goal lead, but were second best in the second-half as Morecambe upped their tempo and they made the away side pay.

With 70 minutes gone the ball fell to veteran attacker Kevin Ellison inside the 18-yard box. His shot took a big deflection, beating Paul Farman between the sticks to level the game at 1-1.

Boro failed to create any real chances in the second period, with the Shrimps seeing most of the ball. That was until the 94th minute.

A corner played to the back post was met by substitute Wilkinson, who saw his header ripple the back of the net as he was mobbed by his team mates.

Stevenage held on for their second win in as many games, sending 45 away fans back to Hertfordshire happy.

