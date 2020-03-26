Advanced search

new

Mental health of footballers a concern for Baldock boss Fisher during Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 26 March 2020

Baldock Town V London Colney - Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Baldock Town V London Colney - Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Baldock Town boss Adam Fisher is concerned about the mental health of footballers amid the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Step three, four, five and six of the non-league pyramid are looking to terminate their respective leagues, with the outcome to be decided in the coming days.

With no action expected for months, Fisher is concerned about both the physical and mental wellbeing of players across non-league.

“The most important thing is that everyone stays safe and it’s just not worth it now to play,” he told CometSport.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s difficult for the lads. I speak to them every day to check on them both physically and mentally. It’s their lifeline. Everyone does it at this level because they love it or need it and for that camaraderie each week.

“To take that away, to not having that interaction with others is really tough. I know some of my players are struggling with it mentally and we are trying to support them.

“That mental wellbeing is so important and I’m making sure I’m in touch with them every day.”

Fisher is also concerned that some players might not even have a club to go back to when football returns, with the likes of National League sides Boreham Wood and Barnet struggling to survive with so little money available to them during football’s suspension.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had, there are clubs truly at risk of going out of business, unless the FA put together some sort of grant,” said the Baldock manager.

“Some clubs are in a more fortunate situation with good backing, but the majority at this level are self-sufficient.”

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Cash and till stolen in Letchworth Tesco break-in

The Tesco Express on Bedford Road was broken into in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage parents go back to school as pupils embrace first week of home learning

Mum Toni has got her kids dancing as part of PE class. Picture: Toni Hanslow

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Cash and till stolen in Letchworth Tesco break-in

The Tesco Express on Bedford Road was broken into in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage parents go back to school as pupils embrace first week of home learning

Mum Toni has got her kids dancing as part of PE class. Picture: Toni Hanslow

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Mental health of footballers a concern for Baldock boss Fisher during Covid-19 pandemic

Baldock Town V London Colney - Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage launch careline to help elderly in isolation during Covid-19 outbreak

Scott Cuthbert delivering food as part of Stevenage's Community Careline. Picture: Jim Steele

Non-league clubs left with financial worries amid coronavirus suspension

A general view of Hitchin Town's Top Field ground during the FA Cup 1st round match at Top Field. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

Letchworth community receives nearly £10,000 in latest NHDC grants

Green Care at Norton CIC received over £2,000 to help fund its horticulture project. Picture: courtesy of Green Care
Drive 24