Mental health of footballers a concern for Baldock boss Fisher during Covid-19 pandemic

Baldock Town V London Colney - Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Baldock Town boss Adam Fisher is concerned about the mental health of footballers amid the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Step three, four, five and six of the non-league pyramid are looking to terminate their respective leagues, with the outcome to be decided in the coming days.

With no action expected for months, Fisher is concerned about both the physical and mental wellbeing of players across non-league.

“The most important thing is that everyone stays safe and it’s just not worth it now to play,” he told CometSport.

“It’s difficult for the lads. I speak to them every day to check on them both physically and mentally. It’s their lifeline. Everyone does it at this level because they love it or need it and for that camaraderie each week.

“To take that away, to not having that interaction with others is really tough. I know some of my players are struggling with it mentally and we are trying to support them.

“That mental wellbeing is so important and I’m making sure I’m in touch with them every day.”

Fisher is also concerned that some players might not even have a club to go back to when football returns, with the likes of National League sides Boreham Wood and Barnet struggling to survive with so little money available to them during football’s suspension.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had, there are clubs truly at risk of going out of business, unless the FA put together some sort of grant,” said the Baldock manager.

“Some clubs are in a more fortunate situation with good backing, but the majority at this level are self-sufficient.”