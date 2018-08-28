New

Match winner Wilkinson delighted with late heroics against Morecambe

Luke Wilkinson of Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Luke Wilkinson was delighted to score the winner as Stevenage left it late to beat Morecambe 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Coming on as 76th minute substitute, the central defender was the hero at the death, heading home a corner with 94 minutes played at the Globe Arena to earn Boro all three points and send them the 227 miles back to Hertfordshire happy.

Reliving his goal, Wilkinson said: “I saw it all the way, lost my man and just managed to head it down and through the ‘keepers legs.

“It was a really good feeling.

“It’s been a long time coming because I’ve scored a lot of headers in the past so it’s nice to get back to doing that.”

It has been a tough season for the 27-year-old who has found game time hard to come by.

Wilkinson has started just four times in the Sky Bet League Two, making nine appearances league in all and playing a total of 444 minutes.

Despite being disappointed at his lack of game time, the former Luton Town man is determined to keep working hard and help the team when called upon.

“Obviously when the team gets announced you are disappointed you aren’t in it, but I had my chance to come on and effect the game. Thankfully I did,” he said.

“I’m disappointed that I’m not playing but I’ll keep my head, keep working hard and hopefully things will turn around for me.

“Everyone is ready to step in. We need the squad players to come in and step up because the starting XI aren’t always going to be fit.”