Marsh at the double to keep the Canaries moving on up

PUBLISHED: 16:52 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 22 November 2019

Alex Marsh celebrates his goal for Hitchin Town against Redditch United. Picture: Peter Else

Alex Marsh celebrates his goal for Hitchin Town against Redditch United. Picture: Peter Else

Alex Marsh was the hero for Hitchin Town on Saturday, as they beat Redditch United 2-0 to continue their climb up the Southern League Central Premier Division.

The Canaries have turned their season around after a poor start to the campaign, and they went to The Trico Stadium looking for third consecutive league win.

They got off to the perfect start when Jhai Dhillon - taking on his former club - played a cross into the area on three minutes and Marsh was on hand to turn the ball home.

Mark Burke's side kept their foot on the gas and doubled their lead on nine minutes, when Marsh found space inside the area before finishing from close range to continue a strong start to his career at Top Field after signing from Biggleswade FC.

He almost completed his hat-trick just after half-time, but his shot from a tight angle flashed across the face of goal.

Steve Cawley and captain Dan Webb both went close with headers as Hitchin continued to press and cause their opponents problems.

In the 92nd minute, the Canaries lost goalkeeper Charlie Horlock as he was sent off for handling the ball outside the box.

Defender Joe Gauge went in goal for the closing moments of the game, but luckily he wasn't troubled and Burke's men cruised to an important victory.

They now 16th in the Premier Division table, six points above the relegation zone and with a game in hand over some of the sides below them.

Hitchin will be looking for a fourth league win on the spin at Top Field on Saturday, but they face a tough test in the form of fifth-placed Nuneaton Borough.

They will be grateful for a week's rest before that game though after Monday night's Herts Senior Cup tie against local rivals Welwyn Garden City was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

