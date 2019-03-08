Advanced search

Luke Gregson named as new manager of Stotfold

PUBLISHED: 16:58 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 04 June 2019

Former Baldock Town manager Luke Gregson is the new man in charge at Stotfold. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stotfold have not looked to far from home to find their new manager.

Former Baldock Town manager Luke Gregson has been chosen to lead the club into their new facility and life in Spartan South Midlands League Division One.

Gregson left the Reds at the end of the season after leading them to fifth position in their first season back in the Premier Division after promotion in 2018.

He also oversaw the club's victory in the League Challenge Trophy.

He replaces Marce Collington who left by mutual consent at the end of last season.

He has also chosen familiar faces to help him as he settles into life at his new club.

Jim Starling will be his assistant manager while Jack Gregson and Louis Lee will come in as player coaches.

The kit lady will be Lynn 'Pinky' Parker.

His first match in charge will be a pre-season friendly away to Edgware Town on July 6.

