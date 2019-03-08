Letchworth Eagles remain unbeaten after strong second-half at Cuffley

Ash Kersey in action for Letchworth Eagles against Cuffley in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division. Archant

Letchworth Eagles kept their unbeaten start intact with what turned out to be a comfortable 3-0 win away to Cuffley.

It wasn't always that way though and it needed two late Ash Kersey goals, adding to a Marvin Samuel effort earlier in the second half, to clinch the victory.

However, the result means they are now third in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division with three wins and a draw and in touch with early pacesetters Sandridge Rovers.

It took almost 15 minutes before either goal was threatened. Cuffley firing a free-kick 25 yards over the bar, while Letchworth had a series of corners that failed to test the home keeper.

Their first attempt was a Sam Nicholls shot from near the penalty spot that was deflected behind by a combination of a covering defender and the keeper on 30 minutes.

Joe Tyler tried his luck from 25 yards but shot over while Eagles' Paul McGennity was able to comfortably save an effort from the edge of the area.

Kersey thumped a shot off the crossbar as Letchworth started the second half with a bang and they finally created and took an opportunity on 60 minutes to take the lead.

The big striker found Craig Cawcutt with a back-heel and his cross was fired in by Samuel for his first for the club.

Kersey was looking dangerous and after sending a shot down the throat of the Cuffley keeper he found the woodwork for a second time, the post this time denying him.

Cuffley weren't creating any real threats and so it was no surprise when Kersey finally got his goal.

A fine run by Iggy Thorne and pass to Tom Oram was moved on to the former Welwyn Garden City man who netted from just a few yards out and he doubled his tally later, stroking in a rebound after an effort by Oram had been pushed out by the keeper.