Super Kevin Phillips looks to rally support for Baldock Town and their crowdfunder

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has thrown his support behind his first club, Baldock Town. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Baldock Town have received backing from their most famous son as they look to secure the financial and long-term future of the club.

Superkev, Kevin Phillips made a video after his first senior club launched a crowdfunding campaign to get them through the pitfalls of the pandemic.

They say it costs around “£20,000 to run the first team alone”, with all players and board members unpaid or volunteers, and the £10,000 target will “safeguard the future of our club” and “ensure all age groups can get back to playing football”.

Phillips, who played for them prior to a move to Watford and then stardom at Sunderland, said: “I’m showing my support for Baldock Town and their crowdfunder which will raise money to keep the club afloat and keep them going through these difficult times.

“The whole country is going through it but it has hit football hard and we want our local teams to survive.

“And of course Baldock Town is where it all started for myself many, many moons ago. I still have an affiliation with the club and don’t want to see it go under.

“Whatever anyone can do then please support the club and keep them going.

“It affects everyone, not just the first team right but right down to the young kids. We want to see them out there, getting exercise and playing football.”

He also said he will try and make one game this year and do whatever he can to help.

The club said: “Our aim is to continue providing social and physical activity to both children and adults as a way of improving our community health, wellbeing, and social interaction.

“There is also a certain amount of discipline that is required to play any team sport and football helps shape individuals and give them a sense of being part of something special.

“This results in well-rounded individuals who are an asset to our community.”

The Reds have also applied to Sport England’s matching fund which, if accepted, means they will double all donations given.

Baldock currently play their home games at Arlesey Town but have “realistic” plans to bring the club back to the town where they want to set up a multi-purpose sports venue.

To help go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/baldocktownfc