new

Joel Byrom column: 'We dominated the game and looked like the only team who wanted to win'

Joel Byrom of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

In his CometSport column this week, Stevenage's Joel Byrom reflects on Saturday's League Two draw with Scunthorpe United, and the midfielder looks ahead to a busy week for the club with FA Cup action for both the first-team and Boro's impressive youth side.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The more I think about Saturday's performance against Scunthorpe the better I feel about it.

Barring a fifteen-minute spell just after half-time, I felt we dominated the game and looked like the only team wanting to win the game at the end.

The finger has been pointed at us this season for conceding goals later in games and not creating enough chances but on Saturday is was the complete opposite.

We created a number of chances and most of those came towards the end of the game. It was just a shame the ball didn't break kindly for us on a couple of occasions.

FA Cup football comes to the Lamex his weekend as we host Peterborough United in an exciting tie.

You may also want to watch:

I love the FA Cup, it's one of the only opportunities for us lower league teams to test ourselves against the country's best.

I always remember the Newcastle and Tottenham games at home. The atmosphere was electric. If that was your first taste of football you wouldn't have been able to tell who was Premier League and who wasn't. We need that sort of atmosphere this weekend to help us start another cup run.

The FA Youth Cup also starts this week with the under 18's facing Brentwood on Thursday night.

It's a massive chance for some of our talented younger players to really make a name for themselves.

There are always one or two players who step up to the plate in these bigger games and catch the manager's eye.

Our club has been known for giving young players a chance in the first team and I believe we have some real talent down with the academy.

Luis Fernandes and Jack Smith have already had some first team action this year and didn't look out of place at all.

Get yourself down to the game this weekend. Let's make the Lamex a fortress. On Sunday morning I want to wake up with Stevenage in the hat for the second round of both cups.